British actress Emma Chambers has died “from natural causes” at the age of 53.

The British star was best known for her role as Hugh Grant’s younger sister in the hit 1999 Julia Roberts film, Notting Hill. She also starred on the BBC show The Vicar of Dibley.

Emma’s agent confirmed her death in a statement to The Guardian on Saturday.

“We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress Emma Chambers,” the statement read. “Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many and will be greatly missed.”

Upon hearing of Emma’s death, Hugh tweeted, “Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news.”

Emma is survived by her husband of 27 years, fellow actor Ian Dunn.