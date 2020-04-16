OK! Magazine has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jeffrey Epstein. Harvey Weinstein. Peter Nygard. A new book claims that the infamous hall of fame for billionaire predators could be getting another member!

Melissa Cronin, author of the explosive book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, has set her investigative sights on another alleged monster in Predator King: Peter Nygard’s Dark Life of Rape, Drugs, & Blackmail.

You might not have heard of him, but Peter Nygard is a big name in ready-to-wear fashion. From Canada to Times Square, he built a nearly billion-dollar fortune selling polyester pants and blouses at Dillard’s, Sears and Wal-Mart.

Get Predator King: Peter Nygard’s Dark Life of Rape, Drugs, and Blackmail starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

As he was building his fashion empire, however, Nygard also was allegedly building a dark international web of sexual crimes and corruption―one that countless girls and women around the world claim destroyed their lives.

In February 2020, ten women sued Nygard for sexual assault. They allege that he dangled the promise of a glamorous international modeling career before them, only to subject them to horrors they never could have imagined at his Caribbean compound and beachfront LA party pad.

If you’re a fan of true crime, this is a must-read — especially as we’re all practicing social distancing. Give yourself a break from binge-watching Netflix all night long, and be sure to pick this shocking book up ASAP!

