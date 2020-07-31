The star-studded guest list for Brooklyn Beckham‘s wedding is out, and Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are at the top of the guest list.

The groom’s parents, former English soccer star, David Beckham, and former English Spice Girls’ singer, Victoria Beckham, have made sure to send out the ‘Save The Date’ notice to ensure that Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex can it put it on the calendar.

The 21-year-old model and photographer is expected to marry the 25-year-old American model, Nicola Peltz, next year.

An insider has revealed that the wedding will be “one of the most star-studded weddings of all time thanks to his parents’ connections.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan are top of the pile as David and Victoria are good friends with them and know their attendance would make the day even more special,” said the source.

It’s not just the groom’s parent’s connections – according to the insider – Brooklyn’s godfather and beloved singer-songwriter, Sir Elton John, is also good friends with Prince Harry and Markle. David and Victoria are hoping that the legendary performer’s presence will also be an inviting factor at the wedding.

Brooklyn’s brothers- 17-year-old Romeo Beckham and 15-year-old Cruz Beckham– are said to be the groomsmen while his nine-year-old sister Harper Beckham is expected to be the chief bridesmaid at the highly-awaited wedding event.

David and Victoria have remained close to the royal couple ever since they attended their big royal wedding. They also attended the wedding ceremony of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

David opened up about Prince Harry entering into his next stage in the life of becoming a father.

“We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing for me. I think he’s enjoying being a young father for the first time and that’s what we always spoke about. We love him and he’s an amazing person – and that’s the most important thing – but I’m proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be.”

The news of the much-anticipated wedding next year came after Brooklyn shared pictures of the moment he proposed to his fiancée, Peltz, in front of her family. The young hot couple frequently posts one another on their Instagram accounts for their followers to drool over.

In Peltz’s most recent Instagram post of the two holding each other’s hands and laughing, she wrote: ‘brooklyn you’re my world’. The wedding will surely be one for the books, and if their lifestyle is any indication of what to expect from the wedding, it’s going to be jaw-dropping.