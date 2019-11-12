Princess Diana Car Crash Eyewitness Claims Judge ‘Did Not Want Me to Be on That Stand’ in 2007 Inquest

Shut out? One of the people who witnessed the 1997 car accident that killed Princess Diana claims she was not given an opportunity to share her story during an inquest 10 years after the tragedy.

“I always believed — and will always believe — that there had to be a reason that they did not want me to be on that stand,” Robin Firestone claims on episode 11 of the “Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved” podcast. “And I believe it to this day.”

Robin’s husband, Jack Firestone, however, was given a chance to speak in front of the jury.

“They called me to the stand first. The barristers were very rude to me, very curt, very challenging,” he recalls in the “Cover-Up” episode. “I said, ‘I don’t have the answer to that, but Robin does. When Robin comes up on the stand, you’ll be able to ask her.’”

Jack ended up being on the stand for approximately 45 minutes. The judge then announced a lunch break and decided to forgo Robin’s testimony.

“It was like he was doing me a favor,” Robin recounts. “I couldn’t believe the words that were coming out of his mouth. After all this time, are you kidding me? Is this even real? Is this still happening? What is going on?”

Elsewhere in the episode, former homicide detective Colin McLaren takes a look at other government gaffes and missed opportunities that still plague the investigation into Diana’s death to this day.

“Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved” is a 12-part docuseries that features interviews with a global team of detectives, forensic pathologists and royal insiders as they examine what led to Diana’s tragic death at the age of 36.

Download and stream “Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved” everywhere podcasts are available.

To read more about “Diana: Case Solved,” purchase the companion book by former detective Colin McLaren and investigative journalist Dylan Howard at bookstores or online.