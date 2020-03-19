Network profiles the cancer death of the actress known for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Funny Face” on Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Audrey Hepburn, set to air on Sunday, March 22nd 8 ET / PT.

The style-icon entered Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles complaining of stomach problems when doctors found a tumor on her colon. The rare cancer was inoperable. “When I heard this, I hoped they were wrong,” remembers Ruta Lee, Hepburn’s Co-Star in “Funny Face.”

With an Academy Award and ten Golden Globe nominations, Audrey was admired not only for her starring roles but for her style, grace and elegance. After she retired from Hollywood, Hepburn become a humanitarian ambassador with UNICEF– travelling the world to help children in war torn countries. During her last trip to Somalia with UNICEF in 1992, Audrey started to have abdominal pains and just 3 and a half months later she was dead.

“People remember her because she was such a warm hearted, natural kind of a person,” recalls Christa Roth, Audrey’s UNICEF Colleague and friend. Donald Spoto, Hepburn’s Biographer says “She was an extraordinary human being. That’s why we honor her name.”

