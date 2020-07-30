The chief medical examiner’s office in Connecticut has officially ruled that veteran talk show host Regis Philbin died from “myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease and hypertension.”

The broadcaster died last week Friday of “natural causes” at the age of 88.

Former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford recently reflected on the last time she saw Philbin and his wife Joy, about two weeks ago in Connecticut.

“We just had the best time, and after they left, I just thought to myself, ‘Lord, is that the last time I’m going to see my friend?’ Because he was failing, I could tell. It was so precious because when I talked to Joy the day that I found out right after he had passed, she said, ‘Kathie, he hadn’t laughed in a long, long time.’ She said, ‘I was so worried about him,” Gifford said.

OK! reported on Monday that Philbin’s former on-air partner Kelly Ripa has not been invited to his funeral, according to a source close to the family.

“Kelly isn’t invited,” said a source.

“You have to understand the dynamic of their relationship. It was an on-air, not off-air, friendship—and towards the end (of their time on-air together), there was a lot of bad blood.”