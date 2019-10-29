Neiman Marcus, One Kings Lane, Bergdorf Goodman, Barneys Warehouse, Expedia, and bareMinerals are joining Amazon, Macy’s, and Overstock — among hundreds of other retailers — to celebrate a new retail holiday called Cash Back Day on November 7.

Cash Back Day, declared by RetailMeNot this week, will be a 24-hour annual event that celebrates shoppers by helping them earn money when they shop. The annual holiday will be celebrated this November 7 and every first Thursday of November moving forward.

You can view this press release for more information. Those who shop will receive money back in their wallets before the holidays. Consumers can have extra cash to help pay bills, assist with last-minute holiday purchases, or even treat themselves.

“Helping people save money has always been our goal and with the creation of Cash Back Day, we’re doubling down on that mission by offering twice as much savings to shoppers just in time for the holidays,” said Sara Skirboll, Shopping & Trends Expert for RetailMeNot. “With Cash Back Day, shoppers can save money early and then get their payout right before Christmas for any last-minute and post-holiday needs.”

“We are thrilled to offer consumers such a great savings opportunity this season. Cash back offers will also benefit retailers who are looking to capture consumers’ attention early in the season and drive repeat purchases later. We have worked hand-in-hand with our trusted retail partners to bring a large number of exclusive deals to shoppers and help them save on everything they need as they prepare for the holidays,” said Marissa Tarleton, CEO of RetailMeNot.

A snapshot of more retailers participating is here:

