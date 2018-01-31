Reelhouse Productions has announced that its latest film, the romantic comedy Rich Boy, Rich Girl, is ready for release!

The film stars Cody Longo, of CMT’s Nashville, and Sasha Jackson, of The Royals and Fuller House, as two Y generation dreamers, Andy and Hayley, looking to find themselves when they coincidentally find each other. Soon, innocent lies and cover-ups become the gateway to discovering who they really are.

The film follows Andy as he works with Blake (played by C. Thomas Howell of LBJ, Animal Kindgom, and Netflix’s The Punisher) to strip away his fear of revealing his true self to Haley.

“There’s a certain amount of pressure removed when playing a supporting character that I enjoy. I like rolling in and firing off a few rounds and rolling out,” Howell said of his role in the film. “Cody and I had a real chemistry that translates on film. It’s light and fun yet poignant. The same energy the movie holds.”

The film also stars Abigail Hawk (Blue Bloods, Almost Paris) and Kristin Bauer van Straten (Nocturnal Animals, True Blood).

Co-directed by Judy San Roman and Andrew Damon Henriques, the film was shot in just 24 days. It was Roman’s first collaboration with Henriques. Roman has already helmed three films through her production company, Reelhouse Productions.

Rich Boy, Rich Girl is now streaming on Amazon, iTunes, Fandango, Google Play and Vudu.

For more information, visit www.richboyrichgirlmovie.com, and follow the film’s page on Facebook! Watch the trailer here.