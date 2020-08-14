Like any good best friend, Camila Mendes rented an RV and took co-star and best friend Madelaine Petsch on a little trip up the California coast to celebrate her 26th trip around the sun.

“Put on my overalls and surprised @madelame with an early bday getaway @outdoorsy #travelpartner,” The Perfect Date actress captioned a photo of the two of them via Instagram on August 12. In the snap, the red-headed beauty is climbing a ladder on the back of their RV as Mendes looks off into the distance.

Naturally, Mendes got a lot of love in the comments section. “I’m a lucky gal,” Petsch wrote about her bestie. “YALL ARE SO CUTE,” one person exclaimed, while another echoed, “Very beautiful.”

Of course, their RV was anything but ordinary. In honor of Petsch turning 26 on August 18, the Palm Springs actress only got her the best. Their 2020 Winnebago Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van included a queen bed, microwave, fridge, and a shower.

The actresses’ first stop was at Escondido Falls in Malibu, and afterward, they went off to Big Sur and the California Redwoods.

Petsch and Mendes — who play Cheryl and Veronica in the CW show, respectively — became friends while filming the teen drama. “Everything that happened to all of our lives, the show has transformed our lives,” Mendes told Insider in January 2020 of the cast’s tight-knit bond. (

“We are learning from each other by experiencing all the same things at the same time,” Mendes added. “And I think there are so many new kinds of obstacles that have come our way that other people in different situations might not understand. So, it’s nice to have each other to kind of have real, deep conversations about what we’re going through and help each other understand.”

These days, the two have been enjoying their time off since filming for Riverdale was put on pause back in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Yahoo, Petsch said she thinks the cast will “probably go back” to Canada “soonish” to “start filming.”

She added, “Hopefully soon. It’s all so up in the air… I think people are really going to enjoy it, because we’re really going to focus on the relationships this year.”

This year, season 4 of Riverdale ended abruptly due to the pandemic, and fans didn’t get the finale they were hoping for. However, Petsch explained that the upcoming season will be worth the wait. “There’s going to be a lot of twists and turns and some things people may not like as much, but that’s the whole point of the show — to keep people on their toes and entertain them,” she dished.