Rod Stewart has been trying hard to make amends with Elton John after the two had a “big falling out.”

But it seems to be falling on deaf ears.

The 75-year-old singer lashed out on the fellow legend for letting go of big opportunities, and John seemingly refuses to forgive him. Stewart even offered an olive branch to John so they can get their relationship back on track; he even invited him to play football so that they could bury the hatchet, but it seems like John is just not interested.

Opening up about his relationship with John while talking to Chris Evans on the “How to Wow” podcast, Stewart said that it’s a shame that John continues to shun off his advances for a possible reconciliation.

“We don’t talk to each other anymore. Big falling out,” he revealed, adding that Stewart reached out to John after he announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2018. “I did email [Elton] and said, ‘What, again, dear?’ And I didn’t hear anything back!”

“If I retire, I won’t make an announcement. I’ll just fade away. I don’t think this is a big deal, it stinks of selling tickets … It’s dishonest. It’s not rock and roll,” Stewart added.

Stewart had even invited him to his family home in Essex, hoping that it would act as an ice breaker.

He said: “Last time I emailed him I said, ‘I’ve got this football pitch, would you like the boys to come up?’ You know, cos they both love football.”

However, John, who recently celebrated 30 years of sobriety, was in no mood for a game.

Stewart insisted that it was a shame that the two fell out after they had been “real close.”

Stewart also wasn’t afraid to call out Elton’s biopic, Rocketman. “It was OK, I just wished it hadn’t been a musical. I mean, the dancing outside the council house made it a bit Mamma Mia,” he said.