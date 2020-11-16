Sami Sheen looks to be following in some very famous footsteps. The 16-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and actress-turned-Real-Housewives-of-Beverly-Hills celeb Denise Richards proved to be just as bright a star as her parents when she lit up social media last week with her TikTok challenge.

The teenager shared a photo of each of her parents and then some photos of what they made — her. In just six days, the video has amassed 635,500 likes, 5,620 comments, and 4,378 shares. The slideshow has been viewed 4.3 million times, which is more than double the number of people who tune into Bravo each week to watch her mom on RHOBH.

Sami captioned the slideshow by writing: “i feel obligated to participate in this trend lol.. #parents #deniserichards #charliesheen #trending.” She then scored her video with Rihanna‘s “Desperado.”

In other videos posted to TikTok, the teenager can be seen lip-syncing to Lady Gaga, bemoaning the behavior of teenage boys and showing off the ever-changing color of her hair. This year alone she appears to have gone from blonde to purple to blue to orange to blonde with brunette roots to pink and back to blonde.

Back in March, Richards paid tribute to Sami on Instagram in celebration of her 16th birthday. “Happy Sweet 16 birthday to my beautiful Sami… my first born, ray of light, soulful, spiritual, wisdom beyond your years. I’m so honored & blessed to be your mom. It seems like yesterday that you were born. I admire so much your individuality, strength, love for animals, compassion, confidence, passion, & from such an early age always standing up for what you felt was right. You are the best big sister, daughter, friend, and a great role model for your peers. I couldn’t be more proud of you and I respect you so much. I love you my Sami. It pains me that I’m away working and cannot be there to celebrate but very soon I will be home to be there for you.”

In addition to her famous parents, Sami is also the granddaughter of Oscar-nominated actor Martin Sheen and the niece of ’80s heartthrob Emilio Estevez. She and her 15-year-old sister, Lola, were born during Richards’ marriage to Sheen, which ended in 2006 after four years. Sami and Lola also have a half-sister and two half-brothers.