Singer Rita Ora really wanted to make a good impression on her new boyfriend Romain Gavras, as the pop star reportedly forked over $161,000 to stay in a luxury villa on the Greek island of Corfu for a week.

What does $23,000 a night at the Ultima Corfu villa get you? According to the booking agents, the completely private and secluded villa sports a 180-degree view of the Ionian Sea.

The singer took to her Instagram to share some spicy snaps of her vacation, wearing the same white wrap-around bikini she wore in St. Barts last year.

The villa is sprawled over two levels and has a master bedroom, 5 double bedrooms and a kids’ room. There is also a Turkish bath, a jacuzzi, two swimming pools, and a movie theater.

HEIDI KLUM, RITA ORA & MORE PARTY AT SPOTIFY’S BEST NEW ARTIST EVENT

“The two 20-meter sea-facing infinity pools are complete with waterfalls and act as the crowning feature of the property, offering mesmerizing views of the coastline. Situated on separate tiers of the terrace, yet located just steps away from each other, the pools offer guests the chance to socialize, host events or enjoy the tranquillity of the Ionian Sea,” explains the villa’s website.

Just in case you get bored of the magnificent indoors, your stay at Ultima Corfu villa also includes the use of a private 78ft yacht called the ‘Ultima Beach’.

The yacht comes fully equipped with various amenities such as two double master cabins, a chef, air-conditioning, and “sea toys” including snorkeling equipment and a Zodiac Tender 3.80 inflatable boat.

RITA ORA & DON CHEADLE BRING THE JOKES ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW

While it may be private and secluded for the guests who stay there, help in the villa is never far away. On-hand 24 hours a day, the villa comes with a personal concierge service, housekeeping, service staff – and helicopter flights can be arranged.

Ora and Gavras have reportedly been dating for four months, and she has previously been linked to Amazing Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield, Tommy Hilfiger’s son Ricky Hilfiger and artist Bruno Mars.