Experts in “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast agree that the troubled Hollywood actress’ suicide was staged – but a brand new episode reveals it was the icon’s psychiatrist who killed her off with a needle to the chest.

In episode 11 of the chilling podcast, released on Monday, OKMagazine.com has learned that Dr. Ralph Greenson grew increasingly close to the struggling star in the 1960s.

“Dr. Greenson fell in love with Marilyn Monroe. Like many people before him, [he] fell under her spell,” entertainment journalist Charles Casillo explained, adding that the doctor would sleep with his famous client.

But experts claimed it was their illegal romance that would ultimately kill the icon on Aug. 5, 1962. After a horrific fight broke out on the night of Aug. 4, 1962 between Monroe, Peter Lawford and Bobby Kennedy, Greenson was called to the scene to calm her down.

“Bobby ordered him to come over right away, telling him that Marilyn was in bad shape, that she was threatening to bring down everyone’s house of cards, including his, and suggested that she be sedated fast,” biographer Danforth Prince claimed.

The immediate home visit by Greenson, however, wouldn’t prove to heal the star, experts claimed. According to the podcast narrator, Greenson was Monroe’s “last visitor” before her death.

Investigators have different theories of what happened next. But all involve the same tale of Greenson showing up to the scene to administer a “shot” or “enema” into Monroe’s body.

Becky Altringer, who investigated Monroe’s death for years, claimed the psychiatrist administered a needle that took her life.

He “shoved a needle in her heart, or, actually, I don’t know if it was the heart, I think it was in the chest, and she died,” Altringer claimed.

Author Fabulous Gabriel, however, referred to Greenson’s method as a “heart shot.”

“A heart shot is where they stick the needle in the heart and it’s supposed to bring her back to life. So he pulls out a heart shot needle, and he’s trying to stick it in her to go into the heart. But he couldn’t find the right area and he’s pressing down and he cracked her rib. You could hear the rib crack. So as he finally gets the needle through to the heart, two minutes later, she’s dead,” the expert claimed.

Meanwhile, biographer Jerome Charyn claimed it was an “enema” and an overdose of sleeping pills that ultimately killed the star.

Experts in the podcast argued that Monroe’s death was mishandled. In addition to police failing to declare her home a crime scene, a police officer on sight admitted it appeared “staged.”

Now, sealed boxes filled with Dr. Greenson’s files are housed at UCLA. Altringer got her hands on a “few” of the unsealed documents, and claimed his confession of the needle is in them. The rest are expected to remain sealed until Jan. 1, 2039.

“Dr. Greenson had all of these books, even books that said Dr. Greenson gave her the death needle. He had a lot of letters in there of people blaming him for Marilyn Monroe’s death, people telling him to put a gun to his head and shoot himself.”