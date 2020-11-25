The ladies of The View were joined by the lovers from Morning Joe on Wednesday, November 25, in what turned out to be a spirited discussion about newly lamed duck Donald Trump. Participants from both shows and on both sides of the aisle agreed, too, that the commander-in-chief’s claims of election fraud were childish antics and Republicans in Congress were remiss in not speaking out.

“Yesterday, it was the tale of two press conferences. There was a Biden press conference where he announced his first slate of cabinet picks, and then you-know-who with his big-baby act,” said Whoopi Goldberg to kick things off. “He took the mic for an impromptu briefing which lasted 64 seconds, apparently.”

JOY BEHAR TAKES OVER ‘THE VIEW’ AS BEHIND-THE-SCENES DRAMA SIDELINES WHOOPI

She then tossed to Joe Scarborough and his wife Mika Brzezinski, asking the former Republican congressman what was going on.

“What’s happening is exactly what we knew was going to happen, and Donald Trump is continuing to perform his shock opera,” explained Scarborough “This is sort of the finale. It’s not a grand finale.” Brzezinski chimed in: “It was more like a womp-womp.”

Scarborough then went on to say it was only for love of himself that President Trump was doing this, and not for any affinity for his political party.

“There’s nothing he can say, there’s nothing that he’s going to do that can stop the inevitable — which is that 80 million people voted for Joe Biden, and Joe Biden won over 300 electoral votes, so he’s going to be the next President of the United States — and I think the best thing we can all do is focus on what’s relevant and that is what the next administration is going to look like.”

The View has always made a point of including at least one conservative host on the panel through the years, but even they could not get behind President Donald Trump these past four years. In addition to their distaste for his attitude and politics, Meghan McCain took issue with his attacks on her father while Ana Navarro was appalled by the border wall and treatment of separated children at the border.