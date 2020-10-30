Bitter, bright, and light, an Aperol Spritz is always a delight! When you sip this aperitif for the first time, you’ll understand why so many Italians can’t go one night without it. With its crisp taste and low ABV, the Aperol Spritz is the ultimate pre-dinner treat.

Well, we should say “almost perfect.” After all, what cocktail can’t be improved with a squirt of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil? If you don’t believe us, we urge you to taste this CBD-infused Aperol Spritz!

CBD Aperol Spritz Recipe

To be fair, the Aperol Spritz doesn’t call for lemon or lime. However, we feel our citrus-flavored CBD oil adds a terrifically tart touch to this classic aperitif. Plus, an Aperol Spritz is supposed to prime your palate for dinner…and last we checked, citrus fruits are pretty good at stimulating the appetite!

If you don’t share our affection for this citrus-infused Aperol Spritz, please remember Tribe CBD offers a natural-flavored CBD oil. Like our citrus-infused oil, Tribe’s natural CBD oil is available in three strengths: 250 mg, 500 mg, and 1,000 mg. Find out more about both of our high-quality CBD oils on here.

Ingredients

• 2 oz Aperol

• 3 oz prosecco

• 1 oz club soda

• 1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

• Orange wedge

Directions

• Put ice into a wine glass

• Pour Aperol, prosecco, and club soda

• Drizzle a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil

• Garnish with an orange wedge

If the Aperol Spritz isn’t bitter enough for your tastebuds, then we’d suggest reaching for a bottle of Campari. As we mentioned in our CBD Americano recipe, Campari is an astringent Italian aperitif with a higher alcohol-proof than Aperol. Some bartenders mix 1 oz Campari, 1 oz sweet vermouth, and 3 oz prosecco to create a “Campari spritz.”

For those with more of a sweet tooth, there are plenty of ways to sweeten your Aperol Spritz. For example, some people pour a dash of OJ before garnishing with their orange wedge. You could also mix your Aperol with strawberries in an airtight jar. After about four days in the fridge, you’ll be amazed at how sweet your Aperol tastes.

Tribe CBD Oil – Tested & Trusted

Tribe CBD oil is on a mission to offer the highest-quality CBD goods at affordable prices. To achieve these lofty goals, we purify all of our USDA organic hemp using an advanced three-phase extraction system. Tribe CBD also works with third-party labs to verify there’s no THC in any of our products.