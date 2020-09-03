President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for CNN to fire their anchor Chris Cuomo after leaked audio emerged of him, seeing him deny apparent rumors of sexual misconduct in a conversation with friend and attorney Michael Cohen.

The secret recording was released by Fox News on Tucker Carlson’s show.

Trump tweeted on the matter, asking for the firing of Chris. He referred to him as “Fredo” in the tweet.

“Will Fredo be fired by Fake News @CNN? He speaks with great disrespect about women, and it will only get worse,’ tweeted the president.

“Fredo’s Ratings are bad, so this is the time. Always terrible to speak to sleazebags, especially when you are being recorded. CNN has no choice, Fredo must go!”

The name Fredo is in reference to Chris being the younger brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo. The name comes from The Godfather, where Fredo is considered to be weaker when put up against his crime boss brother.

In response, the prime time host said that the President is pathological.

“He lies and uses power and pawns to divide. He is the picture that should be next to a ‘demagogue’ in the dictionary. He literally wants to make you hate,” he said.

The CNN host was allegedly recorded saying: “I’m always careful when I talk to media.

“Do you know how many f***ing phone calls I’ve gotten from ABC, who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me, to try and get stories about me when I was at ABC.

“Guys calling and saying “I heard he was the Charlie Rose of ABC, used to invite women to his hotel room in a bathrobe.”

“Do I look like the kinda f***ing guy who’s gotta do that?” the 50-year-old TV journalist argued.

“’Like, ‘I already have a good source who says he forced a woman to have sex, I just want to know if you’ve heard anything like that?’ There is no woman! There is none of this!” he concluded in the audio tape.

In another development, Chris’ brother Andrew — the New York governor — on Wednesday threatened the President’s safety, saying that he’d have to walk down the streets of New York with an army.

Mayor Andrew had called for an emergency press briefing after an exclusive by The Post which stated that Trump is looking to pull federal funds from “lawless” cities and has plans to defund the NYPD.

“He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him,” the Democrat said.

The mayor added: “He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City, people don’t want to have anything to do with him.

“It is more of the same from him. It’s political, it is gratuitous. And it’s illegal. But it is another attempt to kill New York City.”