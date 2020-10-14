Actress Conchata Ferrell, who was best known for her portrayal of housekeeper Berta on the hit CBS series Two and a Half Men, died Monday, October 12, of complications following cardiac arrest. She was 77.

Ferrell, who died peacefully surrounded by family in Sherman Oaks, Calif., was an accomplished actor with a weighty career that started in 1974 and whose role on the Charlie Sheen-helmed sitcom earned her two Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy nominations in 2005 and 2007.

She also racked up an Emmy nomination in 1992 for her role as Susan Bloom on L.A. Law, and her extensive TV resume included appearances on Good Times, ER, Grace and Frankie, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and B.J. and the Bear.

Ferrell was also distinguished in film, having appeared in numerous productions including Heartland, Network, Mystic Pizza, True Romance, Erin Brockovich, Edward Scissorhands and Krampus.

A true testament to her craft, she additionally held stage credits to her name, having experience Off-Broadway as an original member of the Circle Repertory Theatre and garnering several awards in that arena as well.

“She was a beautiful human,” Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer lauded her on social media. “I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

Meanwhile, Sheen posted his own, typically tersely written tribute to his accounts: “An absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend, a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’ keeping was perfect.”

Ferrell was reportedly hospitalized in May, with her husband Arnie Anderson informing TMZ she was feeling ill following a bout of bad health at the tail end of 2019. While in the ICU, she experienced cardiac arrest, according to Anderson. She is survived by Anderson as well as her daughter, Samantha.