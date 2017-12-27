Once upon a time, on a coast far, far away from the U.K., no one could have imagined that the plucky 13-year-old dishing out frozen treats at a Los Angeles Humphrey Yogart would one day be a princess. Now Meghan Markle’s Cinderella story — from fro-yo server to starlet to royalty — will be complete when she weds Prince Harry on May 19, and OK! has the scoop on every last detail of their plans.

“Meghan is living the dream and even she has to pinch herself now and then to check if it’s real,” a friend spills to OK!. “She’s telling her friends this feels like a fairy tale, and it keeps getting better.”

THE REGAL DETAILS

With just five months to go before the big day, wedding prep is well and truly underway at Kensington Palace. The source reveals that although the royal family is paying for the grand affair, Meghan, 36, is involved in every step of the process to ensure the nuptials have a personal touch. “Even with the world watching, she wants to make the wedding feel intimate,” explains a palace insider. “From the vows to the food, it’s going to be clear that the day is all about celebrating Meghan and Harry.”

Following the 33-year-old prince’s engagement, Kensington Palace announced the wedding will take place in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle — the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world, valued at $372 million.

“Meghan will stay at one of the posh hotels nearby with her bridal party the night before and arrive to the chapel in an old-fashioned limousine,” reveals the insider. The ceremony is expected to be televised and “will begin at 11 a.m. sharp,” the insider adds, “so Americans will have to wake up bright and early if they want to tune in on Saturday morning!”

While the nuptials will be filled with famous faces, the guest list won’t exceed 800 — half the number of people who attended Prince William and Duchess Kate’s lavish 2011 affair — mainly due to capacity issues at Windsor. But plenty of those guests will have famous faces, including many in the wedding party. Meghan has already tapped best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney to be among her six bridesmaids, shares the source, as well as designer Misha Nonoo, the mutual pal who is rumored to have set the couple up on their first blind date. And don’t be surprised to see her good pal Serena Williams at the altar too. “Ever since they met three years ago, they’ve shared a close bond,” says the friend.

A MODERN TWIST

While past royal brides have made a point of wearing gowns from British fashion houses, it’s likely Meghan will continue to flout tradition by selecting a dress by a foreign designer. Israeli Inbal Dror, known for her plunging necklines and racy silhouettes, is said to be the top contender, but her design for the soon-to-be princess will be more demure. As Meghan has said when describing her dream wedding dress: “Classic and simple is the name of the game.”

PARTY TIME

After the ceremony, a horse-drawn coach will carry the bride and groom from the chapel to the castle for their reception. Royal chef Mark Flanagan will oversee a menu made from local ingredients, and Harry has put in a special request for a banana and caramel cake, “his favorite as a boy,” the insider says. Then it will be time for drinks and dancing — and likely a performance or two from world-class singers such as Chris Martin or Sam Smith. “They are all well-acquainted with Harry through his charity work,” says the palace insider, “and he’s keen to have them at the wedding.”

Of course, the onetime “Party Prince” won’t let things end there. Word is the couple have chosen an even smaller room at Windsor

Castle for an afterparty where they can really let their hair down. “They know some guests will trickle out by midnight, but Harry and Meghan

are young and full of life,” says the insider. “They want this celebration of their love to go till 5 a.m.!”

Now you have a chance to join in on the fun! Enter for a trip to the royal wedding.

OK! ROYAL WEDDING GIVEAWAY