Canadian rock singer, songwriter, producer and musician, Lukas Rossi, is working on his ninth studio album and just released a new music video for his latest solo, ‘Summertime’.

Rossi told OK!: “‘Summertime’ is a fun, upbeat summer anthem that will appeal to listeners of all ages.”

“It’s all about having a good time and trying to enjoy the simple things in life,” he added. “Something I think we’re all trying to do during these crazy times we’re living in.”

The music video sends good party vibes through social distance celebrations during the summer of COVID-19.

The video features Matt Pinfield, Tommy Lee, Joey Fatone, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Paul Schulze, Tiffany, comedian Big Jay Oakerson, members of P.O.D, Three Days Grace and more.

The 43-year-old rocker explained: “What started as a few calls for involvement quickly evolved into dozens and dozens of artists from all walks of life eager to climb onboard, wanting nothing more than to help people take comfort in music and to make each other smile.”

“The resulting video is an amazing collaboration heralding a resounding theme of hope, unity, friends and family and the bonds that connect us all.”

Rossi became the lead singer of reality TV band with Tommy Lee, Jason Newstead, Golby Clarke, Dave Navarro and Butch Walker.

The group went on to win platinum records and perform on talk shows like Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel and more.