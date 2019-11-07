Actor William Wintersole, who starred on The Young & The Restless, died on Tuesday, November 5, in Los Angeles. He was 88 years old.

On Wednesday, November 6, William’s daughter Tiffany Harmon announced that her father passed away peacefully in his home after suffering complications from cancer. The actor had lived there for more than 40 years. “My beautiful father, William Wintersole, passed in the stealth of the night at age 88. Tuesday 11/5/19,” she wrote to Facebook.

She continued, “I’m so glad that I got to share him on my show with my listeners. As a Hollywood actor for 60 years, he touched many ppls lives. I did EVERYTHING I could for him and that brings me peace. But alas…I miss him so. One love!”

Following the devastating news, a number of fans have shown an outpour of love. One fan wrote, “A Legend. An entertainer and my beautiful daddy. #collectiveconsciousness as he rises above to protect me and those many fans who loved him.”

Throughout his career, the Ohio native has had the chance to star as Mitchell Sherman on The Young & The Restless from 1986 to 2011. The Emmy Award-Winning show made its on on-air debut in 1973 and has aired over 11,000 episodes. The soap opera centers around the Newmans and the Abbotts who represent Genoa City’s upper class.

In addition to his role on Y&R, William also appeared as Mr. Ballantine on General Hospital and other TV Shows including I Dream of Jeannie, Kojak, Little House On The Prairie, Quincy, Bonanza, Star Trek, The Fugitive and more.

William is survived by his partner Marlene Silverstein, daughter Katherine Ramsey and three granddaughters Kristy, Amy and Jill.

Back in February 2019, William’s Y&R costar Kristoff St. John passed away due to an accidental alcohol overdose. In a statement to OK!, LAPD confirmed the actor’s death. “Kristoff St. John passed away yesterday at 2:05 p.m. He was found in the 2300 block of Morea Way.” Following the news, many costars including Eileen Davidson have paid tribute to Kristoff, who was 52 at the time of his death.