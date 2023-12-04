Home > News NEWS 10 Best Coupon Sites to Save You Money Online

Purchasing everything you need each month without busting your budget can be challenging. However, there’s a simple but effective strategy you can try that can save you a ton of money each year — using coupons. In fact, according to one report, couponing saves the average U.S. household as much as $1,465 per year. Coupons can offer more than just an occasional discount. Instead, they can be a consistent way to reduce expenses on items you buy regularly. And while some people might use printable coupons from manufacturer's websites or even clip coupons the old-fashioned way, the best and quickest way to find the savings you need is through coupon websites. These online platforms compile hundreds of great deals in one place, offering a convenient solution for your budgeting needs. Additionally, coupon websites usually categorize deals, making it even easier to find what you're looking for. Overall, incorporating online coupons into your shopping habits could be a financial game-changer, and coupon websites make it simpler than ever to get started.

How Do Coupon Websites Help Consumers Save Money? You already know that coupon websites can be a go-to source for discounts. But how exactly do these platforms help consumers keep more money in their pockets? The best coupon websites provide a host of money-saving tools, including the following. Coupon Codes Coupon codes are the bread and butter of most coupon websites. When you enter these codes at the online shopping checkout — or the site’s browser extension applies them for you automatically — you'll receive a percentage off your total purchase or a specific discount on certain items. This is an immediate way to cut costs on purchases you were going to make anyway. Additionally, the best coupon websites authenticate and frequently update their promo codes, ensuring you always have access to new coupons that work as they are available. Exclusive Deals and Promotions Beyond coupon codes, many coupon websites also offer exclusive deals that you won't find elsewhere. These could be limited-time offers or special bundles put together in collaboration with retailers. These exclusive promotions can offer exceptional value, sometimes drastically reducing the cost of products or services. Overall, they offer you a unique opportunity to save. Cashback Another feature of many coupon websites is cashback. Instead of a discount at the point of purchase, cash-back deals give you a percentage of your purchase amount back at a later date, usually in the form of a digital payment or gift cards. You might not reap immediate savings, but it's an excellent way to recoup some of your spending over time, which can really add up. Customized Alerts An additional way coupon sites help you save money is by allowing you to set up customized deal alerts for the products and services you are interested in purchasing. For example, if you’re looking for the best deals on a specific pair of shoes or a small kitchen appliance, you can set up a text alert to notify you when the price drops. This ensures you’ll never miss an opportunity to save. Educational Information Some coupon sites also offer educational information, such as frugal living tips and hacks, which can help you be more mindful about spending and conserving. Besides informational blog posts, some sites also offer a community forum, where users can share savings advice and give feedback on deals.

Top 10 Coupon Sites If you’re looking to save money online, here are the top 10 coupon sites to consider.

1. RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot provides a wide range of online coupon codes for a variety of popular retailers, offering discounts on everything from baby gear to travel packages and electronics to office supplies. Additionally, the platform makes it easy to search for deals, categorizing them by specific retailer or the type of product you’re looking for. RetailMeNot also takes it up a notch by offering exclusive deals that you can't find on other platforms, which offers you a unique opportunity to save even more. And if you shop through the cash-back links you find, you’ll receive up to 10% cashback, which you can redeem via PayPal or Venmo. Another benefit is the site’s deal finder extension, which you can download to your desktop or laptop. The extension automatically applies coupon codes and cashback when you shop online. One more way to save is the RetailMeNot mobile app, which allows you to access savings at your convenience, making it even more likely that you'll never miss an important deal again.

2. CouponFollow

CouponFollow has an uncluttered, user-friendly interface that allows you to easily navigate through various savings categories, including top coupons or a list of trending stores to find deals that make sense for you. If your goal is to shop efficiently and make the most of every dollar, CouponFollow is a great option. Additionally, CouponFollow negotiates deals and discounts from its more than 5,000 merchant partners that are exclusive to the platform and can’t be found anywhere else. CouponFollow also offers a unique tool called the Cently browser extension that you can add to Chrome or Edge for free. Once installed, this free browser extension automatically “sniffs out” and applies coupon codes at checkout, making it easier than ever to save. Plus, the CouponFollow team works around the clock to verify each coupon code’s authenticity, so you won’t waste your time trying to get a deal that’s no longer valid. Another advantage of CouponFollow is that users are able to share coupon codes that they find that haven’t been sniffed out by Cently. Plus, registered users of the tool can earn valuablecashback rewards, which can be redeemed via PayPal.

3. Honey

Paypal’s Honey is a browser extension that automatically scans the web for the best coupon codes while you shop. Additionally, it tests these codes at checkout, so you're assured of getting the best possible deal. Honey also offers more money-saving tools. For example, if you find an item that you’re not ready to buy, you can add it to Honey’s Droplist feature. This feature allows you to choose how long you want it to watch the price of the item — for 30, 60 or 90 days — and also at what discount percentage threshold you want to be notified, from 5%-95%. Then, if during the chosen timeframe, the price drops by the percentage you specified, you’ll be notified. Honey will also compare Amazon sellers for you, taking into account any shipping costs and Prime status, to help you get the best price. Additionally, Honey has a rewards program. After you activate cash back, you’ll accumulate rewards points as you shop, which you can later redeem for cash, gift cards or PayPal shopping credits.

4. SlickDeals

What sets Slickdeals apart is that its deals are vetted by millions of people. On the Slickdeals platform, different users do different things, like post deals to the community, vote on whether the deal is good or bad and make relevant comments, which gives other users a solid indication of how valuable each deal is. The platform also provides price alerts, notifying you when a product drops in price, and a browser extension, which will automatically try coupon codes to help you get the best deal. You can also download the SlickDeals app if you prefer to view your deals on the go. Additionally, users can enroll in the SlickDeals cashback rewards program and earn points forpurchases, which can later be redeemed for PayPal credit or gift cards.

5. Groupon

Groupon offers plenty of deals from local businesses, such as beauty treatments, house cleaning services and fun experiences, but it also offers things like seasonal products, tech gadgets and travel packages. These deals often provide deep discounts, sometimes cutting costs by up to 50% or more. Additionally, Groupon often features timed promotions that offer even more savings, especially during holidays or other special events, such as Black Friday. Users can search deals by category or browse through deals that are trending via computer or by downloading the Groupon app. It’s also worth noting that you might also be able to use coupons you find on coupon sites, like CouponFollow or Honey, to get an even deeper discount on your Groupon purchases. If you prefer the deals be sent to you, you can subscribe to Groupon Coupons via email and receive the best daily deals five days per week.

6. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a little bit different from the other coupon sites on this list because it not only offers coupons and promo codes, but you can also get paid to do tasks, such as answering online surveys, watching videos, playing games or searching the web. You shouldn’t expect to get rich from these activities, but they might provide you with a little extra spending money. Swagbucks also offers cash-back opportunities at over 1,500 stores, such as Amazon, Target, Starbucks and Walmart through its browser extension and mobile app. Whether you shop in-store or online, you’ll earn Swagbuck points on your purchases, which you can redeem for gift cards or cash back from PayPal. As a Swagbucks member you’ll also gain access to exclusive deals and coupons for your favorite retailers. You can also earn cash back through Swagbucks Magic Receipts. Shop in-store or place an online order at any of hundreds of eligible grocery stores or supermarkets, including Walmart, Target, Kroger and Albertsons, and then scan and upload your receipt for cash-back rewards.

7. The Krazy Coupon Lady

If you’re serious about couponing, the Krazy Coupon Lady is a great resource. A team of shoppers collectively spend over 500 hours per week to find the best coupons and deals to create maximum savings for users. Not only does the site aggregate the best coupons and offers, and teach you how to best use them, but it also has a wealth of information to help you save money in a variety of other ways, such as family budget tips, home hacks and store hacks. You can use a web browser to access the The Krazy Coupon Lady website or there’s also an app you can download. The app allows you to enable geolocation to see the deals specific to your area, so you can shop and save locally. And you don’t have to worry about constantly checking in online if you set up customized deal alerts for over 100 products and brands, which will push notifications to you as they occur. It’s worth noting that while Krazy Coupon Lady has a wealth of money-saving information and coupons, it does not offer the perks that some other coupon sites do, such as cashback.

8. Hip2Save

Hip2Save is more than just a coupon website; it also offers frugal lifestyle tips, budget-friendly recipes and tested product reviews to help you save. Users can also access the Hip Community, which allows you to engage with other users about deals and hacks. Hip2Save is powered by a team of experts who look high and low for the best discounts, coupons, deals and promo codes both in-store and online for everything from board games to luggage. The Hip2Save team works diligently to bring users the latest deals in real time, with new deals going live as often as every few minutes. Deals are always available for popular online retailers, including big-box retailers, drugstores and grocery stores. And during the holidays, you’ll find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, including the full ad scans. You can choose to search for deals on the website, or you can download the Hip2Save app. Filtering options include by store or product category. Text alerts are also available if you prefer.

9. Amazon Coupons

Everyone who shops Amazon knows about Prime Day discounts, but few know there's a whole section of valuable coupons that are available 365 days per year. To find this section and see what’s available, you’ll click on “Coupons” at the top of Amazon’s homepage. Once there, you can search coupons by brand, category or those that are most popular. If you find an item you like, click the “Clip Coupon” button and then click on the item to be taken to the product landing page to add it to your cart. Note that if you choose the Subscribe & Save option, the clipped coupon will only apply to your first order. You’ll also see options for coupons when you shop through the search bar or via homepage categories instead of the “Coupons” page. You can activate them by checking the requisite box. Be aware that all coupons are available for a limited time, so a discount you see today might not be available tomorrow.

10. Checkout 51

If you’re primarily interested in saving on your everyday purchases, Checkout 51 can be a game-changer for your budget. Every week on Thursday, the app rolls out new offers that let you earn cash back after you shop — just buy, snap a picture of your receipt and see the savings stack up. It's an easy way to get money back on items you’re already buying. This app doesn’t just stop at grocery savings, however, it also gives you cash back on gas. Fill up at stations like Shell, Exxon or Chevron and save up to $0.25 per gallon by snapping a picture of your fuel receipt. And if you have prescriptions, Checkout 51 has got you covered with the opportunity to save there too. The app is straightforward, making it easy to navigate the deals and find savings on not just everyday items but also on those unexpected purchases. Once your cash back hits $20, you can cash out — it’s that simple. Cashback is available by a paper check that’s mailed to you or you can opt to receive it from a third-party electronic payment method, such as PayPal. It’s important to note that this is not an exhaustive list and there are plenty more digital coupon and deal sites out there. However, these are the coupon sites that are most likely to have working codes and exclusive promotions.

What Are Other Ways I Can Save Money When Shopping? If you’re trying to save money when shopping, here are some helpful money-saving tips: ●Sign up for multiple coupon sites because not all coupon sites offer the same deals. ●Price check multiple stores to make sure you’re getting the lowest price. ●Stack coupons whenever possible. ●Join rewards and loyalty programs at your favorite stores. ●Shop on sites that offer free shipping. ●Browse in incognito mode or clear your cookies and browsing history to avoid dynamic pricing tactics and be viewed as a “new customer” to get the best deals each time you shop. ●Use a cash-back credit card when paying for purchases to get even more cashback. ●Buy discounted gift cards to make your purchases to save even more. Top Couponing FAQs What are the best browser extensions for automatically applying coupons? ●RetailMeNot DealFinder ●Cently by CouponFollow ●SlickDeals: Automatic Coupons & Deals ●Swag Button by Swagbucks What are the best mobile apps for applying coupon codes? ●Honey ●RetailMeNot ●SlickDeals ●Checkout 51 ●Hip2Save What coupon websites offer the best cash-back rewards? ●CouponFollow ●RetailMeNot ●SlickDeals ●Swagbucks Effectively leveraging coupons allows you to score significant cost savings on a variety of products from your favorite brands. On top of providing discounts on thousands of items many coupon websites provide you with an opportunity to access exclusive deals and promotions that may not be available elsewhere. Additionally, significant advancements in Google Chrome extensions and mobile app technology allow you to save money instantaneously, without having to try multiple codes or create an account at every single website they visit. Lastly, the educational resources and community forums often available on coupon websites can offer valuable insights and tips on frugal living, empowering you to make smarter and more cost-effective shopping choices.