Starting your journey on the bass guitar can be a bit daunting, especially if you aren't familiar with reading music. One way to get started is to learn to play songs based on where you place your fingers, using easy bass tabs. With this type of sheet music, even beginners can learn to play their favorite songs.

With these steps in mind, all that's left to do is find the easy bass songs you want and start practicing.

When you're ready to start learning, it helps to break down the song into smaller sections and practice each part one at a time. Consider mastering each verse, chorus and bridge separately then putting them together so you don't become overwhelmed.

Next, find a bass tab for the song you want. Look for ones with clear indications of what all the symbols in the tab mean.

Once you pick a song to learn, listen to it closely and focus on the bassline. As you study the music, focus on things such as rhythm and tempo since some of these things may not be indicated in a bass tab the way they are in traditional sheet music.

Bass tabs differ from normal sheet music in that they emphasize telling you how to physically work the strings to get the desired sound rather than listing specific notes on a music staff. With that in mind, there are some important steps in learning to use even easy bass tabs .

10 Easy Bass Tabs To Learn

The bass guitar is a fundamental part of many songs in nearly every genre of music, so there is no shortage of options when you need an easy bassline to learn. Check out a few of the options.

1. 'Another One Bites the Dust' by Queen

This baseline is well-known and iconic but it is surprisingly simple. The music is repetitive so it's easy to use a tab to get the hang of the notes. This song also allows beginners to learn how to move their fingers across the fretboard while maintaining their rhythm.

2. 'Feel Good Inc.' by Gorillaz

This song has a modern and groovy baseline that's easy to play. It gives you the chance to practice plucking technique without having too many notes or chords to manage. It's good practice for perfecting precision and timing.

3. 'Billie Jean' by Michael Jackson

The baseline of this song helps build the cool and mysterious feel of the music. For the aspiring bassist, it's easy to use a bass tab to get the finger positioning correct so you can focus on learning the pattern of playing.

4. 'Come As You Are' by Nirvana

This song has one of the most iconic baselines, with a melodic feel that is fun to play. It's a great start for anyone interested in the world of rock bass.

5. 'With or Without You' by U2

This song uses simple bass notes to make a big impact and has plenty of easy bass tabs written for beginners. By learning how to maintain the consistency of the timing and pattern, new players can get a feel for how important bass is in any given song.

6. 'Stand by Me' by Ben E. King

Playing the bass on a soul track has its own feeling and pace. As you explore learning to play new genres, give "Stand by Me" a try. This one has some chord progression to work on but it still is an easy bass tab.

7. 'Sunshine of Your Love' by Cream

This song will start to test your skills as a bassist while still being appropriate for beginners. There are some longer, sustained notes and a few quicker runs, so using a tab allows you to focus on your finger placement as you adjust to different playing techniques.

8. 'Money' by Pink Floyd

The bassline in "Money" stands out thanks to its time signature of 7/4 for most of the song. Beginners can take on the challenge of nailing down their timing even though the song isn't too hard.

9. 'Yellow' by Coldplay

A simple chord progression makes this another great song to use for working on basic skills while also making it fun and interesting to play.

10. 'Seven Nation Army' by The White Stripes

The iconic slide guitar riff of this song has been adopted by a lot of bassists and it's very accessible for beginners. You will get the chance to practice your rhythm and sliding technique.