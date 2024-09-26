10 Pioneers Disrupting Business, Music, and Literature with Fresh Ideas
Across the highly competitive fields of business, music, and literature, these 10 leaders are bringing something different to the market. They’re reimagining customer journeys, sharing messages of hope, and highlighting underrepresented narratives the world deserves to hear. Here are their stories:
1.PRAAMS
PRAAMS, which stands for Personal Risk Analysis And Asset Management Service, has created a web and mobile platform that provides easy and complete investment analysis, instant idea discovery, and intuitive portfolio construction. Operating primarily in the B2B space, its clients include asset managers, brokers, investment banks, and exchanges all over the world. PRAAMS' platform allows users to construct an efficient and optimized portfolio, as well as provide trade ideas, in 10 seconds just by pressing two buttons.
Its AI-powered solution can save clients up to 90% of their time by automating many routine tasks. This enables an analyst to cover around 50,000 stocks and 60,000 bonds from companies across over 90% of markets worldwide. By increasing productivity, asset managers, investment banks, and brokers can add around 20% to 30% revenue, allowing them to double profits in six months. PRAAMS spent two years creating the platform, on top of its founders' 20+ years of experience in the financial market.
PRAAMS' solution allows for a great deal of customization and can be delivered through web, mobile, or API. Integration takes only between one and two weeks, automating everything from data collection, analysis, and generating reports and trade signals. It can be offered on a white-label basis or under PRAAMS' own brand. By providing such a powerful tool, PRAAMS is leveling the playing field in the investment space, allowing smaller asset managers and family offices to perform at a similar level as industry giants.
To learn more about how PRAAMS can provide top research and risk management services at a fraction of the price, visittheir website.
2. Anka Journey
Anka Journey, a transformative health tourism platform, offers a curated, holistic experience for individuals seeking both medical and wellness services. The platform ensures that every healthcare journey is personalized and meticulously planned by top-tier experts, integrating cutting-edge healthcare technologies and a high-quality service approach. Anka Journey’s diverse offerings span cosmetic aesthetic services, general surgery, physical rejuvenation, and mental wellness.
What sets Anka Journey apart is its commitment to transparency, allowing clients to make informed decisions about their healthcare needs. Through access to detailed information about the clinics, hospitals, and accommodations, individuals can freely choose services that best suit them. This transparent and independent planning process forms the foundation of the platform’s mission to deliver seamless healthcare journeys.
Positioned to become the Premier Health and Wellness Tourism platform, Anka Journey differentiates itself by blending medical tourism with wellness retreats, creating a unique market niche for health-conscious travelers. With AI-driven recommendations, detailed ratings, and doctor reviews, the platform caters primarily to busy individuals who are in their 30s and 40s and seeking significant lifestyle changes.
3. Crysthian Tapia
Crysthian Tapia is one of the pioneers in providing personal and corporate financial advice in Peru, offering financial coaching services to both individuals and businesses. When working with individuals, he helps them create a personal financial plan, which includes taking control of their income, identifying their expense patterns, overcoming credit card debt, and creating a passive income-generating plan.
Over the years, Crysthian has coached more than 1,000 families in Latin America, empowering them to build better financial futures and achieve long-awaited financial freedom. Since 2012, Crysthian has been the General Manager of Tandem Business, a consulting firm that provides comprehensive services, such as financial coaching, mentoring, and business acceleration, for organizations in the emerging markets of Latin America. Tandem Business helps businesses, especially medium-sized firms with annual revenue of $10 million and above, achieve growth by fostering innovation.
Crysthian has extensive experience in business, having served as executive committee member and independent director of various Latin American businesses. He has leveraged this experience to lead the training, growth, and acceleration of fintech companies from Peru to more than 30 countries, helping them achieve exponential increases in sales. As such, he is well-positioned to provide advice and mentorship backed by his extensive personal and organizational experience. Crysthian holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the Catholic University of Santa Maria and an MBA from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile.
To learn more about Crysthian and his work, visit his personal website as well as Tandem Business' LinkedIn.
4. Adrianna Freeman
Adrianna Freeman is a pioneer for African American artists on the country music scene. Inspired by the unique sound of artists like Patty Loveless, Loretta Lynn, and Gretchen Wilson, Adrianna has become a passionate performer and talented lyricist over the years. Writing all her own music, she is set to release her newest single ‘HALO’ on September 20th, 2024.
Adrianna’s new song describes the intimate - but unfortunately common - impacts of domestic abuse, resonating with millions of women around the world. Accompanied by a full-length music video, Adrianna’s music is both impactful and remarkably captivating.
The artist has previously worked alongside Teddy Gentry, a founding member of ALABAMA - one of the most successful country groups of all time. Since then, Adrianna formed an exclusive recording label called AFM Entertainment Inc. and released her first single: “Just A Girl.” Garnering popularity for its emotive depiction of children from broken homes, the song became the official theme song of The National Network for Youth in Washington D.C.
Featured internationally and on the radio, Adrianna Freeman is the talented voice behind the album: “Either You Do or You Don’t.” As her first album, this paved the way for Adrianna to be recognized as an artist to watch out for on the scene.
As she continues to make waves and release inspirational new music, Adrianna stands as an innovator of the traditional country sound, while staying true to its soulful roots.
5. Santosh Mirgude
Santosh Mirgude, a pioneer in advanced software solutions consulting, is setting a new standard for technological innovation. His stellar track record as a technology leader spans over the past two decades. He has leveraged his expertise in cutting-edge cloud technology, data engineering, and integration solutions to ensure complex projects resulted in streamlined, effective digital transformations.
Currently employed as a Senior Manager of Technology Consulting at a Big Four firm and deeply connected with independent clients spanning North America, Africa, Asia, and Europe, Santosh's expertise is rooted in leading cross-functional teams to design, build, and implement high-value technology solutions.
Santosh has built a legacy as an expert in modernizing Medicaid Enterprise Systems (MES), alleviating the negative impact of outdated technology on the healthcare sector. He has also driven impactful technology transformations with state and local governments, ensuring their technology strategy, systems modernization, and data architecture can withstand the ever-evolving landscape of enterprise technology.
Santosh is passionate about overseeing these novel technology integrations and has recently expanded his knowledge by pursuing an MBA in Management Information Systems. His journey to designing new architecture, integrating existing systems, and initiating enterprise-level changes exemplifies his commitment to delivering value and fostering innovation for every client he partners with.
In today's digitally-powered age, agile technology consultants like Santosh are key for supporting operational efficiency and introducing state-of-the-art systems to legacy industries. Prospective clients can explore Santosh's impressive portfolio of work by visiting his LinkedIn.
6. Mark J. Sutton
The story of Mark J. Sutton, aka The Izzum Man, revolves around shattering conventions and championing liberation. Now a renowned leader redefining the hems of cannabis, hip-hop, and culinary industries, his journey to the top started as a producer in the cinematic arena. Though The Izzum Man quickly found acclaim through raw images of guns, violence, and drugs, these efforts didn’t reflect his core philosophies, ultimately leading him to other creative dimensions.
Growing up in Atlantic City, The Izzum Man became accustomed to the entertainment scene early in life. That familiarity shaped his future pursuits, empowering him to break records and pave a unique path toward success. Raised in the thriving hub known for casinos, gambling, and boundless entertainment avenues, The Izzum Man found his entrepreneurial drive while organizing hip-hop parties and forging promising industry connections.
Despite legal challenges and authorities trying to shut down his music club, The Izzum Man persevered, driven by his commitment to harness the power of hip-hop and cannabis to unite people. Immersed in the green world and captivated by melodies, he opened a portal to an otherworldly creative realm, which laid the foundation for his future music and business ventures.
7. Philip Goyer
Philip Goyer, a trailblazing entrepreneur and athlete, leverages his deep passion for business and finance to steer clients toward profitability and community impact. He offers bespoke financial advice, insurance and investment portfolio curation, and corporate services spanning video marketing, business coaching, and conference speaking.
Philip has a straightforward due diligence process, carefully consulting with a prospective client to understand their unique needs, studying potential solutions, providing in-depth recommendations, delivering results, and following up to measure progress. Compared to other business and financial advisors, Philip is extremely dedicated to client achievement, providing actionable insights that bring tangible value.
Based in Quebec, Canada, Philip is on a journey to disrupt the nation's financial advisory landscape. Despite his young age, Philip has already demonstrated his business acumen by speaking at a TEDx event and garnering attention from globally recognized leaders.
Prospective clients can explore Philip's comprehensive services by visiting his website today.
8. Kay Hill
Kay Hill, a gifted spiritual guide specializing in numerology, animal totemism, and tarot reading has spent much of her life tapping into otherworldly energies through divination techniques. Growing up, she was deeply sensitive to people and animals, often picking up on their emotions, and excelling at intuitive analysis via tarot and numerology. For over 12 years, Kay has provided one-on-one readings to clients, leveraging birth charts, numerological reports, and personal insights to extrapolate information that provides clarity and direction.
Through Better You Numerology, Kay's website, she provides comprehensive general readings and monthly memberships and plans to launch a podcast and newsletter. Kay's free services immediately showcase her deep connection to the divine, as visitors can gain rich information about their unique gifts, karmic lessons, and overall spiritual profile. Better You Numerology's monthly reading package encompasses in-depth numerology analyses, tarot spreads, and spirit animal totem advice up to four times a month, ensuring clients receive the most value for their investment.
In an era where spirituality is gaining traction in the public consciousness, Kay's versatile offerings position her as an emerging leader in the space. Her dedication to client confidentiality and satisfaction reinforces the quality of her services as many competitors succumb to unethical practices to make profits.
Prospective clients can learn more about Kay's distinct skills by following her on Instagram and browsing through her free resources spanning chakra infographics and a custom angel number weekly template.
9. Judy Powell
Judy Ratliff Powell’s inspiring biography, The Offering: Barkley Moore - A Life for Time and Eternity, returns with fresh edits and renewed vigor, marking a ‘back-to-school’ resurgence for a story that deserves to be shared. Originally published in 2014, this compelling narrative chronicles the extraordinary life and legacy of Dr. Barkley Moore, a man who dedicated himself to education and service, both at home and abroad.
A former Peace Corps volunteer, Moore served for nearly seven years in Iran - well beyond the typical two-year commitment. Despite opportunities for a high-profile career, Moore chose to return to his alma mater, the struggling Oneida Baptist Institute. His relentless dedication transformed a near-defunct school into a thriving center of learning and hope, opening the door to opportunities they had never imagined. Under Moore’s leadership, Oneida became more than just a school; it was a lifeline for students from Appalachia, a testament to the power of education to reshape lives. Whether trekking up remote mountains to convince families to send their children back to school or instilling a sense of accountability in both students and parents, Moore embodied the belief that education is the key to unlocking the world for every child, regardless of their background.
Author Judy’s work captures this selfless spirit of Barkley Moore, his unwavering faith, and his commitment that echoes with what John F. Kennedy said ‘ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country.’ Today, this book is more timely than ever, reminding that true leadership and change begin with one person willing to answer the call. Through Barkley Moore’s story, readers will find a powerful message: education is the foundation for building a better future.
10. Erica Moseley
Prolific author Erica Moseley shares a gripping personal narrative in her new book Crazy Enough To Believe In Me. Released this year, the book details Erica's powerful journey to transform tragedy into triumph. Her powerful autobiography illustrates the unbreakable nature of the human spirit and encourages readers to rediscover their inner strength during some of their darkest moments in life.
Faced with nearly insurmountable challenges, Erica felt lost, ashamed, and confused about how to escape her circumstances. In under 90 pages, she explains the spiritual and emotional hurdles she worked through to find peace again.
Erica is determined to share her story of resilience with people around the globe. She plans to have Crazy Enough To Believe In Me grace the big screen in cinemas worldwide with the right partners. The book is available for purchase at all major retailers in paperback and ebook formats.