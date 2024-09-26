10 Pioneers Disrupting Business, Music, and Literature with Fresh Ideas

1.PRAAMS

PRAAMS, which stands for Personal Risk Analysis And Asset Management Service, has created a web and mobile platform that provides easy and complete investment analysis, instant idea discovery, and intuitive portfolio construction. Operating primarily in the B2B space, its clients include asset managers, brokers, investment banks, and exchanges all over the world. PRAAMS' platform allows users to construct an efficient and optimized portfolio, as well as provide trade ideas, in 10 seconds just by pressing two buttons.

Its AI-powered solution can save clients up to 90% of their time by automating many routine tasks. This enables an analyst to cover around 50,000 stocks and 60,000 bonds from companies across over 90% of markets worldwide. By increasing productivity, asset managers, investment banks, and brokers can add around 20% to 30% revenue, allowing them to double profits in six months. PRAAMS spent two years creating the platform, on top of its founders' 20+ years of experience in the financial market.

PRAAMS' solution allows for a great deal of customization and can be delivered through web, mobile, or API. Integration takes only between one and two weeks, automating everything from data collection, analysis, and generating reports and trade signals. It can be offered on a white-label basis or under PRAAMS' own brand. By providing such a powerful tool, PRAAMS is leveling the playing field in the investment space, allowing smaller asset managers and family offices to perform at a similar level as industry giants.

To learn more about how PRAAMS can provide top research and risk management services at a fraction of the price, visittheir website.