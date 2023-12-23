10bet Crypto Casino & Sportsbook Review 2024
On its twentieth anniversary, 10bet casino and sportsbook is still going strong, so now is as good a time as any to take another look at what the casino offers to players.
Founded in 2003, 10bet is home to more than 1,000 online casino games, including classic live games, and the latest and greatest slots. From the Champions League to the NBA, 10bet also has a wide range of bet types available for multiple sports, some of which are exclusive to the platform.
Over the last few years, 10bet has also demonstrated technological innovations related to blockchain, with the casino now offering several crypto payment options. In this review, we’re going to take a deep dive into what this means, and why it makes this casino one of the best options for players going into 2024.
What is 10Bet?
As mentioned previously, 10bet was founded in 2003, and it has become one of the leading players for sports and events betting. It is owned by Blue Star Planet Limited and has an Isle of Man Gaming License.
It currently has over 1 million registered customers, and offers multiple betting offers, promotions, and bonuses for both existing and new signups. The 10bet crypto gambling platform also accepts a range of payment options, including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, and more.
Bonuses and Promos
One of the best things about 10bet for new players is its sign up offer. Upon registering on the platform, players can get 50% off their first £50 after depositing £100. This means that you can earn up to £25 in bonuses based on your first deposit.
Along with this, 10bet has a fantastic promotion for existing customers – known as game-by-game offers. Say, for example, your team fails to score in a Champions League fixture, 10bet will offer a £5 free bet and add interest for players when betting in the future.
Players can also earn a free bet every week by choosing from a range of scenarios, such as the number of fouls, the minutes added to the first half, or the over/under goals market. If you guess correctly, a free bet could be yours.
For both new and existing players, there is also the 10bet accumulator bonus – if you place a pre-match bet of at least three selections, 10bet adds a bonus of 5% to 100% to your winnings. This gives you the chance to earn a cash bonus of up to £5,000.
Table Games and Slots
It’s not all about sports betting, however. Across the platform, 10bet offers 37 live casino table games, including Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, and Baccarat. To add a little more excitement into the mix, players can also try their hand at MONOPOLY Live, Dream Catcher, and Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt!
Every player likes variety, but quality is just as important. 10bet has made sure to not only offer a wide range of slots, but games that have been developed by leading software developers such as Evolution Gaming, Betsoft, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming, and Gameplay. These partnerships give players access to the best slots, including Age of the Gods, Eye of Horus, and Big Bass Bonanza. Welcome offers are also good, here. For new players, 10bet offers a 50% welcome bonus of up to £250.
Security for Players
While all of this is great for a casino, it would all count for nothing if the security is not 100%. Thankfully, 10bet seems to put a huge emphasis on state-of-the-art technology to protect their players. This includes a minimum 128-bit SSL digital encryption – deployed to secure all payment transactions – a firewall to act as a shield for the website, secure FTP for card payments, and a sophisticated verification system.
10bet is also harnessing the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies to elevate the safety and security of online gaming, giving players quicker, smoother, easier, and safer payments, with zero fees, and an ability to continually monitor a crypto balance.
10Bet Casino Review: Our Verdict
From our experience, 10bet appears to have everything a player could want from a casino. The UI is intuitive, easily navigable and accessible, the bonuses and promotions are inviting, the tech is up-to-date and innovative, and the options for crypto players are varied.
With VIP perks, and real-time communication with live dealers also an option, this all leads to a highly luxurious and immersive experience for players. We’d say that makes the experience worthwhile, and we can’t wait to see how the casino continues to grow over the next few years.