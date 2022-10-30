11 Morning Habits to Avoid That Are Killing Your Clarity And Focus
We all have our morning rituals that help us get out of bed and start the day. But some of these habits might be doing more harm than good. If you find yourself struggling to focus and feel fuzzy-headed throughout the day, it might be time to reevaluate your morning routine.
Here are a few habits to avoid that can kill your clarity and focus.
Break These Habits for Better Focus and Clarity
1. Hitting the Snooze Button
If you’re someone who can’t seem to get out of bed in the morning, chances are you’re hitting the snooze button a few too many times. While those extra minutes of sleep might feel good in the moment, they can actually make it harder to wake up and get going for the rest of the day.
According to Dr. Michael Green, Chief Medical Officer at Winona, “The problem with hitting the snooze button is that it confuses your body’s natural sleep cycle. When you fall back asleep, you enter into a new sleep cycle that’s shorter than the one before. This can leave you feeling groggy and disoriented when you finally wake up for good.”
So instead of hitting the snooze button, try setting an alarm for a specific time and then getting out of bed as soon as it goes off. You might not feel like it at first, but you’ll be glad you did once you’re up and moving.
2. Checking Your Phone First Thing in the Morning
We’ve all been there; you wake up, reach for your phone, and before you know it, you’ve wasted 30 minutes scrolling through social media or reading news articles that you don’t even care about. While it can be tempting to check your phone first thing in the morning, doing so can actually kill your clarity and focus for the rest of the day.
“When you start your day by looking at your phone, you’re setting the tone for a day that’s filled with distractions,” says Juan Pablo Cappello, Co-Founder and CEO at Nue Life. “You’re telling your brain that it’s time to start paying attention to things that are vying for your attention, rather than focusing on what’s important to you.”
So instead of reaching for your phone first thing in the morning, try doing something else that will help you get focused and ready for the day ahead. Maybe read a few pages of a book, meditate for a few minutes, or journal about your goals and intentions for the day.
3. Skipping Breakfast
If you’re not a morning person, the last thing you probably want to do is cook up a big breakfast. But skipping breakfast can actually make it harder to focus and be productive throughout the day.
“When you skip breakfast, you’re going all morning without food,” says Dr. Minhas, Founder and CEO of GerdLi. “This can make you feel sluggish, irritable, and unfocused. Plus, if you’re trying to lose weight, skipping meals is not the way to do it—you’re more likely to end up overeating later in the day.”
So instead of skipping breakfast, try making a healthy meal that will give you sustained energy throughout the day. Oatmeal with fruit and nuts, eggs with toast, or a smoothie made with yogurt and fresh fruits and vegetables are all great options.
4. Working through Lunch
If you’re trying to get ahead at work, it can be tempting to skip lunch and just keep working. But working through lunch can actually make you less productive, not more.
“When you skip lunch, you’re missing out on an important opportunity to refuel and recharge,” says Bradley Hall, CEO of SONU Sleep. “You need food for energy, and you also need a break from work to help you focus on the day ahead.”
Step away from your desk, take a walk outside, or eat your lunch in the break room or cafeteria. You’ll be surprised how much better you feel—and how much more productive you are—when you take a real break during the day.
5. Checking Email First Thing in the Morning
Do you have a habit of checking your email first thing in the morning? If so, you’re not alone. But did you know that checking email as soon as you get to work can actually kill your productivity for the rest of the day?
“When you start your day by checking your email, you’re letting other people’s priorities dictate your own,” says Stephanie Venn-Watson, CEO of Fatty15. “You’re telling yourself that you need to respond to whatever is in your inbox rather than focusing on what’s important to you.”
Try starting your day with a task that’s important to you. Maybe it’s working on a project that’s been on your to-do list for weeks, or maybe it’s taking some time to plan your day. Either way, starting your day with something that’s important to you will help you stay focused and on track throughout the day.
6. Not Taking Breaks
When you’re in the zone, it can be hard to step away from your work. But not taking breaks can actually make you less productive, not more.
“When you don’t take breaks, you’re more likely to get burnt out and lose focus,” says Vimla Black Gupta, CEO of Ourself. “Taking a break—even if it’s just for a few minutes—can help you recharge and come back to your work with fresh eyes.”
So instead of working straight through the day, try taking a few breaks throughout. Get up and walk around for a few minutes, step outside for some fresh air, or grab a cup of coffee or tea. The few minutes you take for yourself will help you stay focused and productive all day long.
7. Not Setting Priorities
If you’re trying to do too many things at once, it can be hard to know where to start. And that’s where setting priorities comes in.
“When you set priorities, you’re telling yourself what’s most important and what needs to be done first,” says Susan K. Shaffer, President of Pneuma Nitric Oxide. “Without priorities, it’s easy to get sidetracked and waste time on things that don’t matter.”
The most successful people are the ones who know how to set priorities and focus on what’s important. So if you want to be more productive, start by setting some priorities and make it a point to focus on those things first.
8. Not Saying No
When you’re asked to do something, it can be hard to say no. But if you’re always saying yes to everything, you’re not going to have time for the things that are really important to you.
“If you’re always saying yes, you’re going to end up overcommitted and stressed out,” says Christy Pyrz, Chief Marketing Officer at Paradigm Peptides. “It’s important to learn how to say no so you can focus on the things that are most important to you.”
If you have a tendency to say yes to everything, try saying no to the things that aren’t a priority. It might be hard at first, but the difference it will make in your life will be worth it. This will ensure focus and clarity to get the important tasks completed.
9. Not Delegating
If you’re trying to do everything yourself, you’re going to end up overwhelmed and stressed out. And that’s where delegation comes in.
“Delegation is key to maintaining your sanity,” says Benjamin Earley, CEO of Holt. “There’s no way you can do everything yourself, so it’s important to learn how to delegate tasks to others.”
Rather than trying to do everything yourself, try delegating some of the tasks on your to-do list. When you delegate, you’re able to focus on the things that are most important to you, and you’re able to get more done in less time.
10. Not Taking Time for Yourself
If you’re always on the go, it can be hard to find time for yourself. But if you don’t make time for the things you enjoy, you’re going to end up burnt out and stressed out.
“I make it a point every day to do something for myself, even if it’s just for a few minutes,” says Chandler Rogers, CEO of Relay. “It can be something as simple as reading a book, taking a walk, or taking a yoga class. But taking time for yourself is important so you can recharge and come back to your work refreshed.”
The body and mind need time to relax in order to be productive. When you take time for yourself, you’re able to come back to your work with a clear head and fresh ideas.
11. Not Setting Boundaries
If you’re working all the time, it can be hard to set boundaries between work and life. But if you don’t set boundaries, you’re going to end up burning out.
It’s easy to get into the habit of working all the time, but it’s important to take a step back and set some boundaries. Make sure you’re taking time for yourself, your family, and your friends. And when you’re at work, make sure you’re focused on work and not letting other things distract you.
Conclusion
These things can kill your clarity and focus, and they can leave you feeling stressed out and overwhelmed. But if you make a point to avoid them, you’re going to find that you’re more productive and more successful. Try to implement these tips into your daily routine and see how they make a difference in your life.