11 Morning Habits to Avoid That Are Killing Your Clarity And Focus

Break These Habits for Better Focus and Clarity

1. Hitting the Snooze Button

If you’re someone who can’t seem to get out of bed in the morning, chances are you’re hitting the snooze button a few too many times. While those extra minutes of sleep might feel good in the moment, they can actually make it harder to wake up and get going for the rest of the day.

According to Dr. Michael Green, Chief Medical Officer at Winona, “The problem with hitting the snooze button is that it confuses your body’s natural sleep cycle. When you fall back asleep, you enter into a new sleep cycle that’s shorter than the one before. This can leave you feeling groggy and disoriented when you finally wake up for good.”

So instead of hitting the snooze button, try setting an alarm for a specific time and then getting out of bed as soon as it goes off. You might not feel like it at first, but you’ll be glad you did once you’re up and moving.