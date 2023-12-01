Cold and flu season is just around the corner. Following the lessons we learned during the pandemic, many offices are considering best practices for keeping their employees safe and healthy.

During the height of the season, it’s not uncommon for many companies to be short-staffed due to employee illness. Keeping your employees healthy benefits everyone, including the individuals who work for you and the shoppers depending on your services.

Consider these 12 tips for maintaining a healthy office during cold and flu season to keep your business running smoothly and your employees healthy.