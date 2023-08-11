12 Most Vandalized Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars: Donald Trump, Bill Cosby, Ellen DeGeneres and More

Bill Cosby unveiled his star on Hollywood Boulevard in 1977, but the honor was defaced several times decades later amid his sexual misconduct allegations.

In 2014, the Los Angeles Times reported that Cosby's Walk of Fame was vandalized with the word "rapist" after several women exposed the comedian's sexual assaults dating back decades. A similar incident happened four years later when someone wrote "serial rapist" over his name using a black marker, per KTLA.