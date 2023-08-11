12 Most Vandalized Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars: Donald Trump, Bill Cosby, Ellen DeGeneres and More
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby unveiled his star on Hollywood Boulevard in 1977, but the honor was defaced several times decades later amid his sexual misconduct allegations.
In 2014, the Los Angeles Times reported that Cosby's Walk of Fame was vandalized with the word "rapist" after several women exposed the comedian's sexual assaults dating back decades. A similar incident happened four years later when someone wrote "serial rapist" over his name using a black marker, per KTLA.
Bob Marley
In October 2017, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez posted a photo of Bob Marley's defaced star after someone put dents on it with a hammer.
"Why would anyone do this to Bob Marley's star?" Martinez asked. "Help me understand. The Walk of Fame is a State registered Historic landmark! Disrespectful."
The late reggae actor received the star posthumously in February 2021.
Ellen DeGeneres
QAnon, a conspiracy group infamous for its unsubstantiated claims, suggested that Hollywood had Satan-worshipping cannibal pedophiles, including Ellen DeGeneres. At that time, allegations that the former The Ellen DeGeneres Show host promoted a toxic work environment also emerged.
Amid the issues, The Blast reported that someone defaced DeGeneres' star by writing "Pedo" over it using a purple marker.
Jennifer Lopez
In 2018, Jennifer Lopez's Hollywood Walk of Fame star was vandalized using black spray paint to damage the iconic stone. The actress received the honor in 2013 to recognize her work in the film and music industries.
TMZ said the police filed a vandalism report and launched a probe into the incident, but no follow-up information was released afterward.
John Lennon
Before John Lennon's what would have been 73rd birthday in 2013, his star received several scrawled messages that damaged the landmark.
The scribbles and graffiti were all positive — showing a smiley face, "I love you" and "Blackbird… Rain was here" — but The Beatles' fans called out the vandals and branded them "pigs" on Facebook.
Gillian Lomax, a fan of the band and Lennon, led her A Magical History Tour to the landmark only to find the star in that situation.
"Morons did it," Lomax told The Hollywood Reporter. "Rather tacky. There was a group of them, judging from the different colored pens. I tried to rub it out, but to no avail."
Mariah Carey
After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance in Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, she found her Hollywood Walk of Fame star desecrated with a question mark.
TMZ first reported the vandalism, saying that the sketch was made next to the singer's name so that it would read, "Mariah Carey?"
The Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation to charge someone with felony vandalism, the news outlet added.
Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé became the 2,650th person to be honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contribution to the recording industry. But four days after receiving it, someone defaced his star using spray paint.
The incident, believed to be a random act, also vandalized the stars of DeGeneres, Lopez, Pharrell Williams and Imogene Coca at that time.
Sofía Vergara
Sofía Vergara's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was used to harass the actress amid the legal dispute over her frozen embryos.
In 2015, someone sprayed the words "#embryodefense" — a name of a pro-life organization — over her star, referencing her dispute with her ex-fiancé. The Modern Family actress attracted criticism as the legal battle between her and her ex-partner was about whether she might destroy two of their frozen embryos, Cosmopolitan said.
The defacement happened after pro-life protesters called Vergara out during the Los Angeles premiere of Magic Mike XXL.
Sharon Stone
In 1995, Sharon Stone's performance in Casino helped her score a Golden Globe win and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
However, one person showed their disapproval over the actress' repeated fur fashion by writing "Old Fur Hag" across her name on the star.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
The Olsen twins Mary-Kate and Ashley suffered a similar repercussion as Stone when anti-fur protesters defaced their star for promoting and wearing fur fashion. The unidentified vandal wrote the words "fur hags" on the landmark.
Aretha Franklin
In the same year, Aretha Franklin's Hollywood Walk of Fame star also became a subject of vandalism when someone inscribed the words "Fur Hag!" on it.
Campaign group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) officials shamed the late singer-songwriter for using real animal pelts in her wardrobe.
Donald Trump
Out of the over 2,700 stars on the Walk of Fame, the one belonging to the former POTUS Donald Trump is the most vandalized yet. After receiving it in 2007, vandalisms have bombarded the area in the years thereafter.
In July 2016, street artist Plastic Jesus created a border wall around it. Two months later, Trump's name was crossed out and covered with graffiti, inviting social media users to take photos of the defaced star.
The following month, someone smashed the star following the release of the Access Hollywood tape showing the former POTUS speaking proudly about groping women. While it had yet to recover from the blow, Trump's star got defaced more with scribbles ahead of the presidential election.
Among the other vandalisms in the same star include a golden toilet beside it, tiny prison and gay-pride stickers.