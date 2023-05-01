1DS Collective and Their Unique Marketing Ecosystem: A Partnership Like No Other

In a world where traditional marketing techniques are losing their sheen, 1DS Collective has emerged and introduced a new approach to marketing. Co-founders Sam Parham (COO) and John Hyland (CEO) have established a marketing ecosystem at 1DS Collective that offers a competitive edge.

At 1DS Collective, the transformation from an idea to a full-fledged brand identity is innovative. Their creativity transcends boundaries, encompassing digital presence, social media management, influencer marketing, paid media, and experiential marketing, among other services. With its wide range of services, 1DS Collective ensures clients receive a seamless, fully-integrated marketing solution.

“We’re on a mission to partner with brands that are doing ground-breaking things in a socially-conscious way. We’re determined to be the jet fuel (AKA 1 Degree Shift) that takes these brands to the next level. The ultimate goal is to become the most sought-after solution when it comes to marketing for tomorrow, today,” says Parham.

Parham and Hyland describe that what sets 1DS Collective apart is its “unique fusion of brand and talent management, amplified by a robust, owned-and-operated distribution network.” With over 100 influencers and athletes, along with major distribution channels like @travelgram, @technology, and @spectacular, they offer their services to brands and talents alike.