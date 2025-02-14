BREAKING NEWS 2 People Shot in Philadelphia Amid Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade: Report Source: @CitizenApp/X Two people were shot in Philadelphia as fans celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl win.

Two people were shot in Philadelphia on Friday, February 14, as thousands of Eagles fans celebrated the football team's recent Super Bowl LIX win. It's been reported the shooting occurred between 23rd and Spring Garden Streets in an area known as the city's Spring Garden neighborhood.

Article continues below advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Multiple people shot during the Eagles’ Super Bowl celebration parade in Philadelphia after a dispute.



Police are on the scene, searching for a suspect in a gray Eagles jersey. #EaglesParade shooting pic.twitter.com/aKz7kspsOi — Homskyra (@homskyra) February 14, 2025 Source: @homskyra/X

Article continues below advertisement

Video of the parade revealed an ambulance parked in the middle of a crowd. However, it is unclear why the shooting occurred and if the victims survived the attack. According to a post made by Citizen app on X, formerly known as Twitter, the shooting occurred following a dispute. It was also reported police found a firearm on the sidewalk after the shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

"Police are searching for a suspect wearing a gray Eagles jersey after two people were struck by gunfire during the Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia," the social media update claimed. This has yet to be publicly verified by police.

Article continues below advertisement

🚨🦅JUST IN | Two Shot at Eagles Parade

Police are searching for a suspect wearing a gray Eagles jersey after two people were struck by gunfire during the Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia. Stay updated and #ProtectTheWorld with Citizen.



📍Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/t5DQU1ynga — Citizen (@CitizenApp) February 14, 2025 Source: @CitizenApp/X

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This comes one year after a mass shooting that took place at an event celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory in early 2024. A radio DJ named Elizabeth "Lisa" Lopez-Galvan tragically lost her life in the attack and 22 others — ranging from only 8 years old to 47 years old — were injured. Three men were later charged with murder for Lopez Galvan's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Super Bowl LIX took place on Sunday, February 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the heartbreaking incident, the Chiefs released a statement that read: "We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City ... We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist." Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also took to X and penned, "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me." Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote, "Praying for Kansas City…" and his wife, Brittany, also shared a post that said, "Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough."