2023 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & More Dazzle On The Red Carpet — See Photos
Country's biggest names are out in full force for the 2023 CMT Music Awards!
On Sunday, April 2, the hottest stars of the genre turned heads on the red carpet at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for the annual event — hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini — that will feature performances by icons like Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
Shania Twain will be the big honoree of the night, receiving the CMT Equal Play Award for using her platform to advocate for change in the music industry.
See the stars on the red carpet for the 2023 CMT Music Awards:
Carrie Underwood
The "Before He Cheats" vocalist stepped out solo ahead of her big performance at the annual country music event.
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani
The music power couple was all smiles as they walked the red carpet together.
Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes
One of the night's cohosts made her public debut with boyfriend, Chase Stokes, while staying close on the red carpet.
Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd made her first appearance since the tragic death of her mother, Naomi Judd, ahead of her emotional performance.
Shania Twain
- CMT Awards: How Host Kelsea Ballerini Created Country Star Glam Makeup Looks From Home — Shop Now
- Lindsay Ell Doesn't Let Her Broken Foot Stop Her From Shining In Silver Sherri Hill Mini-Dress At 2021 CMT Awards — Get The Look
- Noah Goes Nude?! See Fans Response To Cyrus' *Sultry* CMT Music Awards Outfit
The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" vocalist stunned for photographers before receiving her big award during the ceremony.
LeAnne Rimes
LeAnne Rimes stunned on the carpet sans husband Eddie Cibrian
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion, rocking a form fitting blue gown, was on hand to present Twain her big honor of the night.
Kane Brown
Before showing off his hosting skills alongside Ballerini, the "Famous Friends" singer posed for photogs.
Madison Bailey
Outer Banks star Madison Baiely posed in a bright yellow gown before getting ready to hand out one of the night's awards.
Darius Rucker & Chris Robinson
Darius Rucker and Chris Robinson posed for photogs before heading into the ceremony.