2023 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & More Dazzle On The Red Carpet — See Photos

Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 2 2023

Country's biggest names are out in full force for the 2023 CMT Music Awards!

On Sunday, April 2, the hottest stars of the genre turned heads on the red carpet at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for the annual event — hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini — that will feature performances by icons like Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Shania Twain will be the big honoree of the night, receiving the CMT Equal Play Award for using her platform to advocate for change in the music industry.

See the stars on the red carpet for the 2023 CMT Music Awards:

Carrie Underwood

carrie
Source: Mega

The "Before He Cheats" vocalist stepped out solo ahead of her big performance at the annual country music event.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

gwenblake
Source: Mega

The music power couple was all smiles as they walked the red carpet together.

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes

kelseachase

One of the night's cohosts made her public debut with boyfriend, Chase Stokes, while staying close on the red carpet.

Wynonna Judd

wynonnajudd
Source: Mega

Wynonna Judd made her first appearance since the tragic death of her mother, Naomi Judd, ahead of her emotional performance.

Shania Twain

shainiatwain
Source: Mega
The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" vocalist stunned for photographers before receiving her big award during the ceremony.

LeAnne Rimes

leanne

LeAnne Rimes stunned on the carpet sans husband Eddie Cibrian

Megan Thee Stallion

meganthestallion

Megan Thee Stallion, rocking a form fitting blue gown, was on hand to present Twain her big honor of the night.

Kane Brown

kanebrown

Before showing off his hosting skills alongside Ballerini, the "Famous Friends" singer posed for photogs.

Madison Bailey

madisonbailey

Outer Banks star Madison Baiely posed in a bright yellow gown before getting ready to hand out one of the night's awards.

Darius Rucker & Chris Robinson

darius

Darius Rucker and Chris Robinson posed for photogs before heading into the ceremony.

