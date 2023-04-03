2023 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & More Dazzle On The Red Carpet — See Photos

Country's biggest names are out in full force for the 2023 CMT Music Awards!

On Sunday, April 2, the hottest stars of the genre turned heads on the red carpet at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for the annual event — hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini — that will feature performances by icons like Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Shania Twain will be the big honoree of the night, receiving the CMT Equal Play Award for using her platform to advocate for change in the music industry.