2023 Grammys Red Carpet: See Photos Of Lizzo, Doja Cat, Shania Twain & More!

Feb. 5 2023, Updated 6:48 p.m. ET

The biggest night in music has arrived! The 65th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off with a fabulous red carpet, with celebs going all out for the Sunday, February 5, show, which is taking place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

This year's event — hosted by comedian Trevor Noah — will feature performances from Lizzo, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and many more.

Scroll down to see the stars' glam looks!

Lizzo

Lizzo, rocking an over-the-top Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, brought boyfriend Myke Wright as her plus-one.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat turned heads in a black latex dress and matching arm gloves by Atelier Versace.

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile, who will perform on stage, rocked a bedazzled black suit over a magenta top.

Shania Twain

Spotted! The legendary Shania Twain dropped jaws in a white and black polka dot dress and matching hat, upping the ante with fiery red locks.

Taylor Swift

Best believe she's still bejeweled! Nominee Taylor Swift shimmered in a bedazzled navy two-piece and statement earrings.

Sheryl Crow

Crooner Sheryl Crow looked flawless as always in a black strapless frock.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini looked a like a ray of sunshine in halter-style yellow gown.

Grammy Awards
Miguel

Miguel wore washed denim from head-to-toe.

Laverne Cox

Actress and red carpet correspondent Laverne Cox stunned in a black gown, which she accessorized with hints of gold.

Babyface

Iconic singer and music producer Babyface wore a sequined sweatsuit.

Marren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Country crooner Maren Morris, who came along husband Ryan Hurd, wore a daring sheer frock and got in on the bleached eyebrow trend.

LL Cool J

Rapper-actor LL Cool J wore his usual hat and sunglasses for the night out.

Kim Petras & Sam Smith

Kim Petras and "Unholy" collaborator, Sam Smith, came with a posse, all dressed in scarlet red.

Rita Wilson

Sparkle and shine! Rita Wilson's black sequined gown featured a dramatic caping on one side.

