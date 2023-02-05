2023 Grammys Red Carpet: See Photos Of Lizzo, Doja Cat, Shania Twain & More!
The biggest night in music has arrived! The 65th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off with a fabulous red carpet, with celebs going all out for the Sunday, February 5, show, which is taking place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.
This year's event — hosted by comedian Trevor Noah — will feature performances from Lizzo, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and many more.
Scroll down to see the stars' glam looks!
Lizzo
Lizzo, rocking an over-the-top Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, brought boyfriend Myke Wright as her plus-one.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat turned heads in a black latex dress and matching arm gloves by Atelier Versace.
Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile, who will perform on stage, rocked a bedazzled black suit over a magenta top.
Shania Twain
Spotted! The legendary Shania Twain dropped jaws in a white and black polka dot dress and matching hat, upping the ante with fiery red locks.
Taylor Swift
Best believe she's still bejeweled! Nominee Taylor Swift shimmered in a bedazzled navy two-piece and statement earrings.
Sheryl Crow
Crooner Sheryl Crow looked flawless as always in a black strapless frock.
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini looked a like a ray of sunshine in halter-style yellow gown.
Miguel
Miguel wore washed denim from head-to-toe.
Laverne Cox
Actress and red carpet correspondent Laverne Cox stunned in a black gown, which she accessorized with hints of gold.
Babyface
Iconic singer and music producer Babyface wore a sequined sweatsuit.
Marren Morris & Ryan Hurd
Country crooner Maren Morris, who came along husband Ryan Hurd, wore a daring sheer frock and got in on the bleached eyebrow trend.
LL Cool J
Rapper-actor LL Cool J wore his usual hat and sunglasses for the night out.
Kim Petras & Sam Smith
Kim Petras and "Unholy" collaborator, Sam Smith, came with a posse, all dressed in scarlet red.
Rita Wilson
Sparkle and shine! Rita Wilson's black sequined gown featured a dramatic caping on one side.