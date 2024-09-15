2024 Emmy Awards: See Selena Gomez, Laverne Cox and More Stars' Glam Red Carpet Looks — Photos
Television's biggest night is here!
Stars of the small screen are gathering at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, September 15, for the 2024 Emmy Awards. The 76th annual show is being hosted by Schitt's Creek stars Eugene and Dan Levy, who are father and son on the show and in real life.
Scroll down to see which celebrities are strutting their stuff on the red carpet.
Nominee Selena Gomez stunned in a black halter-style gown that featured a bejeweled neckline. The Only Murders in the Building actress' boyfriend, Benny Blanco, didn't join her on the carpet.
E! red carpet host Laverne Cox wowed in a black gown that featured gold accents and a long black shawl.
Walter Goggins rocked a white suit over a black shirt.
Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who will be presenting an award at the show, looked spiffy in a blue suit.
Iconic broadcaster Robin Roberts shimmered in an ombré gown that featured a high neckline.
Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire stood out in a black and white pantsuit and black heels.