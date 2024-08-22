2024 Plastic Surgery Trends: Embracing Natural and Subtle Enhancements With Dr. Hani Sinno
In 2024, plastic surgery is seeing a shift towards natural and subtle enhancements, reflecting cultural changes that prioritize authenticity and a balanced aesthetic. This trend is gaining traction, especially in procedures that offer a more natural look, with a 19 percent increase in surgical, minimally invasive, and reconstructive procedures since 2019.
One major development is the decreasing popularity of fillers, which have dominated the plastic surgery industry for years. In the U.K., the number of people who had fillers injected in 2023 decreased by 26 percent compared to the previous year.
Instead, many individuals are now opting for facelifts, particularly mini facelifts. This surgical option targets specific areas of the face by offering rejuvenation while maintaining a natural appearance. Many celebrities, including Kris Jenner, have openly embraced these more natural facelifts.
Body contouring is also seeing a surge in interest, driven in part by the "Ozempic Effect"—a reference to the rising use of weight-loss medications that alter body shape and proportions. This has led to increased demand for body contouring procedures. Non-invasive options like CoolSculpting and radiofrequency treatments offer ways to reduce stubborn fat pockets without surgery.
Surgical body contouring options are also seeing heightened interest. Liposuction, tummy tucks, and body lifts provide more dramatic results by removing excess fat and skin, especially in patients who have experienced significant weight loss. These surgical procedures are often combined with non-invasive treatments to achieve optimal outcomes.
Dr. Hani Sinno, an expert in ethical and natural-looking plastic surgery, has been helping patients achieve their desired look for years. Specializing in rhinoplasty, breast procedures, and facelifts, Dr. Sinno has pioneered several innovative techniques, including ultrasonic rhinoplasty and deep plane lifts.
The ultrasonic rhinoplasty allows Dr. Sinno to be more accurate and reduce swelling and bruising with shorter downtime after surgery. “There is 80 percent less swelling and bruising, which is the problem that usually occurs with a rhinoplasty,” he explains. “With the ultrasonic technique, there is a much easier recovery process.”
Dr. Sinno’s approach emphasizes achieving natural results while maintaining ethical practices in the industry. By using cohesive gel implants that better maintain shape and prefer fat grafting for breast augmentations, Dr. Sinno ensures that enhancements are harmonious and subtle. “In my practice, it is a failure to me if someone can recognize that you had surgery done,” says Dr. Sinno. “I want them to look their best.”
Eye lifts, particularly blepharoplasty, have also gained popularity, especially among men. This procedure addresses signs of aging around the eyes, resulting in a refreshed appearance. This growing appeal of blepharoplasty is driven by the rising popularity of maintenance procedures and the desire to enhance natural features.
Dr. Sinno aims to reinvigorate younger demographics regarding breast augmentation, focusing on education about options and outcomes. With his clinic being located in Montreal, Dr. Sinno offers a broad range of procedures at a fraction of U.S. prices.
“Facelifts in New York City can cost the price of a house — anywhere from $100,00 to $450,000,” explains Dr. Sinno. “At my clinic, it is about $20,000 USD. You’re getting the same work, in some cases even better, just across the border for a fraction of the price.”
As societal standards evolve, individuals are increasingly focused on procedures that promote a refreshed appearance while preserving their unique features. This trend highlights the importance of personalized approaches in plastic surgery, as individuals aim to complement rather than dominate their natural beauty.