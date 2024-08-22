2024 Plastic Surgery Trends: Embracing Natural and Subtle Enhancements With Dr. Hani Sinno

Dr. Hani Sinno, an expert in ethical and natural-looking plastic surgery, has been helping patients achieve their desired look for years. Specializing in rhinoplasty, breast procedures, and facelifts, Dr. Sinno has pioneered several innovative techniques, including ultrasonic rhinoplasty and deep plane lifts.

The ultrasonic rhinoplasty allows Dr. Sinno to be more accurate and reduce swelling and bruising with shorter downtime after surgery. “There is 80 percent less swelling and bruising, which is the problem that usually occurs with a rhinoplasty,” he explains. “With the ultrasonic technique, there is a much easier recovery process.”

Dr. Sinno’s approach emphasizes achieving natural results while maintaining ethical practices in the industry. By using cohesive gel implants that better maintain shape and prefer fat grafting for breast augmentations, Dr. Sinno ensures that enhancements are harmonious and subtle. “In my practice, it is a failure to me if someone can recognize that you had surgery done,” says Dr. Sinno. “I want them to look their best.”