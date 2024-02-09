6 Things to Know About the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame and Performers

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will vie to win the 2024 Super Bowl title on Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

Apart from the game itself, viewers also can look forward to the pregame, which will start at 2 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the big game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

“I try to be well informed about the principal storylines and strategy of the two teams to elicit the best from my colleagues,” CBS host James Brown, who will host the pregame show for the 12th time, said. “There will be legions of casual fans tuned into the big game and I try to keep them in mind when discussing the game.”