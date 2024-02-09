6 Things to Know About the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame and Performers
When Will the Super Bowl 2024’s Pregame Festivities Happen?
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will vie to win the 2024 Super Bowl title on Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.
Apart from the game itself, viewers also can look forward to the pregame, which will start at 2 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the big game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.
“I try to be well informed about the principal storylines and strategy of the two teams to elicit the best from my colleagues,” CBS host James Brown, who will host the pregame show for the 12th time, said. “There will be legions of casual fans tuned into the big game and I try to keep them in mind when discussing the game.”
Who Will Sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl Pregame?
The Voice coach and Queen of Country Music Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem during the pregame.
Post Malone Will Perform
Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone will conquer the Super Bowl pregame with his performance of “America the Beautiful.”
What Will Andra Day Do?
The viewers will hear “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as Andra Day will share her rendition of the hymn at the pregame. The track is also known as the “Black National Anthem,” created by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson, whose brother John Rosamond Johnson composed the music.
Day notably won two Golden Globes for her performance in The United States vs. Billy Holiday.
Meanwhile, the track and “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be produced and arranged by musical director and producer Adam Blackstone.
Get to Know About the ASL Performers
The NFL partnered with LOVE SIGN and the National Association for the Deaf (NAD) for the 2024 Super Bowl. Through the American Sign Language performers, the league has aimed to include everyone at the annual game and festivities.
CODA actor Daniel Durant and Sound of Metal star Shaheem Sanchez will sign the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” respectively.
Anjel Piñero will sing “America the Beautiful.”
Where to Watch Super Bowl 2024’s Pregame
Viewers can watch the whole Super Bowl on CBS and Nickelodeon. It will also be live-streamed via Paramount+.