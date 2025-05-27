or
2025 AMAs: Shaboozey Gives Side Eye to Megan Moroney's Comment About the Origins of Country Music — Watch the Shady Moment

Photo of Shaboozey and Megan Moroney at the 2025 AMAs
Source: @deadline/x

The awkward moment went viral on social media.

By:

May 27 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Shaboozey (real name Collins Obinna Chibueze) couldn't hold back his thoughts while presenting an award with fellow country star Megan Moroney at the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday, May 26.

The duo was onstage together to announce the nominees and winner of the award for Favorite Country Duo or Group.

Shaboozey Gives Side Eye to Megan Moroney on Live TV

amas shaboozey side eye megan moroney comment origins country music watch
Source: @deadline/x

Shaboozey was taken back by Megan Moroney's words that the Carter family 'basically invented country music.'

"Country music has been an important part of AMA history," Shaboozey, 30, stated as they introduced the category. "The very first year of this show, the award for favorite male country artist went to the great Charlie Pride."

"That same year, favorite female artist went to Lynn Anderson, and this award went to the Carter Family, who basically invented country music," the blonde beauty, 27, said.

Shaboozey was visibly confused by her words — though they were likely written for her — giving Moroney side eye and then letting out a laugh before reading his next line.

"This year's AMA nominees in that category are very impressive and include a few of our friends," Shaboozey continued, to which Moroney added, "so Shaboozey and I are rooting for all of them. Check them out."

In the moment, it seemed like Moroney wasn't aware of Shaboozey's reaction.

Dan + Shay wound up taking home the trophy.

The Carter Family's History With Country Music

amas shaboozey side eye megan moroney comment origins country music watch
Source: @deadline/x

Shaboozey let out a laugh before reading his next line.

Despite the "A Bar Song" artist's reaction, the Country Music Hall of Fame says the Carter brood — which consisted of A. P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter — was nicknamed "The First Family of Country Music." They were credited for "essentially invent[ing] the kind of harmony singing used for years in the music, and popularized numerous songs that became country standards."

Neither Shaboozey nor Moroney addressed the awkward onstage situation, with the latter posting photos from the night on her Instagram.

Inside Megan Moroney's First American Music Awards

amas shaboozey side eye megan moroney comment origins country music watch
Source: @megmoroney/instagram

Moroney had an 'unforgettable' time at her first AMAs.

Moroney brought her pal Natalie King as her date, captioning a set of photos from the night, "bring ur bestie to work day🤓💼 @amas."

The "Girl in the Mirror" crooner looked gorgeous in a sparkling and beaded white and silver gown that featured a cutout at the waist and a halter-style neckline. The event was the first time Moroney attended the AMAs, calling the night "unforgettable."

She was up for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album but lost both categories.

Shaboozey received seven nominations, including Best New Artist, but also left without a win.

