2025 AMAs: Shaboozey Gives Side Eye to Megan Moroney's Comment About the Origins of Country Music — Watch the Shady Moment

The duo was onstage together to announce the nominees and winner of the award for Favorite Country Duo or Group.

Shaboozey (real name Collins Obinna Chibueze ) couldn't hold back his thoughts while presenting an award with fellow country star Megan Moroney at the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday, May 26.

Shaboozey was taken back by Megan Moroney's words that the Carter family 'basically invented country music.'

"Country music has been an important part of AMA history," Shaboozey, 30, stated as they introduced the category. "The very first year of this show, the award for favorite male country artist went to the great Charlie Pride."

"That same year, favorite female artist went to Lynn Anderson, and this award went to the Carter Family, who basically invented country music," the blonde beauty, 27, said.

Shaboozey was visibly confused by her words — though they were likely written for her — giving Moroney side eye and then letting out a laugh before reading his next line.