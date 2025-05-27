or
American Music Awards 2025: See Photos of the Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities

american music awards best worst dressed celebrities
Source: MEGA

On May 26, the American Music Awards 2025 set Las Vegas on fire with epic performances and standout fashion moments.

By:

May 27 2025, Published 7:43 a.m. ET

Abigail Barlow

abigail barlow
Source: MEGA

Abigail Barlow worked with Emily Bear to co-compose 'Moana 2' songs.

The American Music Awards 2025 offered electrifying performances — and showstopping fashion moments — on May 26.

Abigail Barlow joined the list of stunning celebrities who walked the purple carpet in their stylish ensembles. At the event, the "If I Were a Man" songstress smiled at the cameras while posing in a long-sleeved, nude-colored gown with sheer design and sparkling embellishments.

The outfit's fitted silhouette offered a peek at her pointed-toe heels, which matched her elegant style.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

aubrey anderson emmons
Source: MEGA

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons looked unrecognizable at the American Music Awards 2025.

Arriving in style at the 2025 AMAs, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons stole the spotlight in a black dress with multicolored floral embellishments and a dangerously low-cut neckline.

Becky G

becky g
Source: MEGA

Becky G won the Favorite Female Latin Artist award.

Becky G delivered a show-stopping entrance, sporting a strapless leopard-print mini dress with matching draped sleeves that extended to her ankles. For her shoes, she opted for open-toe platform heels.

Benson Boone

benson boone
Source: MEGA

Benson Boone recently expressed interest in collaborating with Bruno Mars.

Benson Boone attended the 2025 AMAs in a green suit, a white inner shirt and black shoes.

Carissa Culiner

carissa culiner
Source: MEGA

Carissa Culiner graced the purple carpet with her beauty.

Wearing a pleated mini dress with a deep V-neckline, Carissa Culiner ruled the purple carpet at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Ciara

ciara
Source: MEGA

Ciara previously turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala.

After ruling the 2025 Met Gala, Ciara brought main character energy to the 2025 American Music Awards in a silver dress with sparkly embellishments and fringe details. She completed the look with matching heels, layered necklaces, stacks of bracelets and rings.

Dan + Shay

dan shay
Source: MEGA

The musical duo won the Favorite Country Duo or Group award at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Musical duo Dan + Shay were both sharply dressed at the 2025 AMAs.

Dylan Efron

dylan efron
Source: MEGA

Dylan Efron responded to his fans' wish to see him on 'Dancing With the Stars' after his stint on 'The Traitors.'

Dylan Efron rocked a tailored look at the Las Vegas event, donning a black inner shirt and dark olive suit.

Heidi Klum

heidi klum
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum arrived at the 2025 event with her son Henry.

Heidi Klum seemingly found the fountain of youth!

At the 2025 AMAs, the former America's Got Talent judge looked classy in a black gown with a long train, which she complemented with black thigh-high boots.

Janet Jackson

janet jackson
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson scored the Icon Award at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Icon Award recipient Janet Jackson opted for a more casual look, which consisted of a white top, puffy jacket, light-wash denim jeans and white sneakers. She amped up her look with a white headband.

Jenna Johnson

jenna johnson
Source: MEGA

Jenna Johnson posed with Ezra Sosa on the purple carpet.

Jenna Johnson dazzled in a sheer, embellished gown with a fitted bodice that carefully framed her silhouette.

Jon Batiste

jon batiste
Source: MEGA

Jon Batiste performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl 59.

For the 2025 AMAs, Jon Batiste pulled off a flawless formal look in a classic black tuxedo.

Jordan Chiles

jordan chiles
Source: MEGA

Jordan Chiles made waves with her daring outfit.

Jordan Chiles ditched her leotard and slayed in a white strapless gown with a ruffled skirt. The form-fitting ensemble featured a unique cutout detail at the chest that accentuated her cleavage.

MORE ON:
American Music Awards

Kehlani

kehlani
Source: MEGA

Kehlani teased new music at the event.

Kehlani put on an eye-popping display in a daring chain-mail style mini dress with asymmetrical hem and sheer designs. For her shows, she wore high-heeled sandals to create the illusion of height.

Kendra Scott and Zac Brown

kendra scott and zac brown
Source: MEGA

Kendra Scott and Zac Brown have been dating for several months.

After months of dating, Kendra Scott and Zac Brown glowed together when they made their red carpet debut at the 2025 AMAs.

The Zac Brown Band lead singer wore a black suit with a black button-down shirt, paired with a black hat and black boots. Meanwhile, his muse sizzled in a shiny gown with a cutout design and one-shoulder strap.

Lainey Wilson

lainey wilson
Source: MEGA

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges announced their engagement in February.

Lainey Wilson turned up the glam in a colorful jumpsuit with multicolored floral prints, accessorizing with a black cowboy hat.

Machine Gun Kelly

machine gun kelly
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly left the show early.

For his quick appearance on the purple carpet, Machine Gun Kelly slipped into a casual outfit, which consisted of a white long-sleeved shirt, black vest, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Megan Moroney

megan moroney
Source: MEGA

Megan Moroney has been tapped to headline Ridin' Hearts Festival in Australia.

Megan Moroney looked smoking hot in a floor-length, halter-style gown at the 2025 AMAs. The dress featured cutouts at the midriff and a sheer skirt that revealed her toned legs.

Montana Tucker

montana tucker
Source: MEGA

Montana Tucker previously made headlines following her appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Montana Tucker had a can't-miss fashion moment at the 2025 AMAs!

For the event, the "I'm Not Alone" songstress flaunted her front assets in a body-hugging off-white strapless dress. The flowing fabric also had a sheer design that gave a hint of her legs.

To complete the look, Tucker wore a matching shawl and let it cascade down her back.

Nikki Glaser

nikki glaser
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser hosted the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Nikki Glaser attended the 2025 AMAs in a black corset-style dress with a laced-up front and fitted bodice that highlighted her curves. She also wore black pointed-toe heels to finish the look.

Rebecca Black

rebecca black
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Black opened up about touring with Katy Perry when she hit the purple carpet.

The definition of red carpet glam, Rebecca Black paraded a show-stealing look in an off-the-shoulder white dress, resembling a short version of a bridal gown. She looked effortlessly chic in a white veil and matching heels, slaying with grace at the event.

Sam Haft

sam haft
Source: MEGA

Sam Haft rocked his new hair color at the 2025 American Music Awards.

A green-haired Sam Haft looked sharp from head to toe in an all-black suit.

Sexyy Red

sexyy red
Source: MEGA

Sexyy Red showcased her figure in an all-red outfit.

Living up to her name, Sexyy Red made an appearance at the 2025 AMAs in a figure-hugging red dress with a long train and fitted bodice.

Sophie Hawley-Weld

sophie hawley weld
Source: MEGA

Sophie Hawley-Weld has been nominated at the Grammys twice.

Sophie Hawley-Weld delivered a refined style in a suit that consisted of a vibrant orange blazer and matching flared pants.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

spencer pratt and heidi montag
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag wed in 2009.

Redefining red carpet romance, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag had everyone watching as they struck poses for the cameras.

The "I'll Do It" songstress, who rocked a blonde bob hairstyle, exuded beauty in a sparkly, dark blue jumpsuit, complementing her husband's classic black suit.

Taylen Biggs

taylen biggs
Source: MEGA

Taylen Biggs took social media by storm after interviewing A-list celebrities.

Taylen Biggs was one of the brightest stars at the 2025 AMAs!

The young influencer made the purple carpet her own runway, posing in a denim outfit and white cowboy boots.

