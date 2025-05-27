American Music Awards 2025: See Photos of the Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities
Abigail Barlow
The American Music Awards 2025 offered electrifying performances — and showstopping fashion moments — on May 26.
Abigail Barlow joined the list of stunning celebrities who walked the purple carpet in their stylish ensembles. At the event, the "If I Were a Man" songstress smiled at the cameras while posing in a long-sleeved, nude-colored gown with sheer design and sparkling embellishments.
The outfit's fitted silhouette offered a peek at her pointed-toe heels, which matched her elegant style.
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Arriving in style at the 2025 AMAs, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons stole the spotlight in a black dress with multicolored floral embellishments and a dangerously low-cut neckline.
Becky G
Becky G delivered a show-stopping entrance, sporting a strapless leopard-print mini dress with matching draped sleeves that extended to her ankles. For her shoes, she opted for open-toe platform heels.
Benson Boone
Benson Boone attended the 2025 AMAs in a green suit, a white inner shirt and black shoes.
Carissa Culiner
Wearing a pleated mini dress with a deep V-neckline, Carissa Culiner ruled the purple carpet at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
Ciara
After ruling the 2025 Met Gala, Ciara brought main character energy to the 2025 American Music Awards in a silver dress with sparkly embellishments and fringe details. She completed the look with matching heels, layered necklaces, stacks of bracelets and rings.
Dan + Shay
Musical duo Dan + Shay were both sharply dressed at the 2025 AMAs.
Dylan Efron
Dylan Efron rocked a tailored look at the Las Vegas event, donning a black inner shirt and dark olive suit.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum seemingly found the fountain of youth!
At the 2025 AMAs, the former America's Got Talent judge looked classy in a black gown with a long train, which she complemented with black thigh-high boots.
Janet Jackson
Icon Award recipient Janet Jackson opted for a more casual look, which consisted of a white top, puffy jacket, light-wash denim jeans and white sneakers. She amped up her look with a white headband.
Jenna Johnson
Jenna Johnson dazzled in a sheer, embellished gown with a fitted bodice that carefully framed her silhouette.
Jon Batiste
For the 2025 AMAs, Jon Batiste pulled off a flawless formal look in a classic black tuxedo.
Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles ditched her leotard and slayed in a white strapless gown with a ruffled skirt. The form-fitting ensemble featured a unique cutout detail at the chest that accentuated her cleavage.
Kehlani
Kehlani put on an eye-popping display in a daring chain-mail style mini dress with asymmetrical hem and sheer designs. For her shows, she wore high-heeled sandals to create the illusion of height.
Kendra Scott and Zac Brown
After months of dating, Kendra Scott and Zac Brown glowed together when they made their red carpet debut at the 2025 AMAs.
The Zac Brown Band lead singer wore a black suit with a black button-down shirt, paired with a black hat and black boots. Meanwhile, his muse sizzled in a shiny gown with a cutout design and one-shoulder strap.
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson turned up the glam in a colorful jumpsuit with multicolored floral prints, accessorizing with a black cowboy hat.
Machine Gun Kelly
For his quick appearance on the purple carpet, Machine Gun Kelly slipped into a casual outfit, which consisted of a white long-sleeved shirt, black vest, black pants and black and white sneakers.
Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney looked smoking hot in a floor-length, halter-style gown at the 2025 AMAs. The dress featured cutouts at the midriff and a sheer skirt that revealed her toned legs.
Montana Tucker
Montana Tucker had a can't-miss fashion moment at the 2025 AMAs!
For the event, the "I'm Not Alone" songstress flaunted her front assets in a body-hugging off-white strapless dress. The flowing fabric also had a sheer design that gave a hint of her legs.
To complete the look, Tucker wore a matching shawl and let it cascade down her back.
Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser attended the 2025 AMAs in a black corset-style dress with a laced-up front and fitted bodice that highlighted her curves. She also wore black pointed-toe heels to finish the look.
Rebecca Black
The definition of red carpet glam, Rebecca Black paraded a show-stealing look in an off-the-shoulder white dress, resembling a short version of a bridal gown. She looked effortlessly chic in a white veil and matching heels, slaying with grace at the event.
Sam Haft
A green-haired Sam Haft looked sharp from head to toe in an all-black suit.
Sexyy Red
Living up to her name, Sexyy Red made an appearance at the 2025 AMAs in a figure-hugging red dress with a long train and fitted bodice.
Sophie Hawley-Weld
Sophie Hawley-Weld delivered a refined style in a suit that consisted of a vibrant orange blazer and matching flared pants.
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Redefining red carpet romance, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag had everyone watching as they struck poses for the cameras.
The "I'll Do It" songstress, who rocked a blonde bob hairstyle, exuded beauty in a sparkly, dark blue jumpsuit, complementing her husband's classic black suit.
Taylen Biggs
Taylen Biggs was one of the brightest stars at the 2025 AMAs!
The young influencer made the purple carpet her own runway, posing in a denim outfit and white cowboy boots.