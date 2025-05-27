American Music Awards 2025: See Photos of the Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities

The American Music Awards 2025 offered electrifying performances — and showstopping fashion moments — on May 26.

Abigail Barlow joined the list of stunning celebrities who walked the purple carpet in their stylish ensembles. At the event, the "If I Were a Man" songstress smiled at the cameras while posing in a long-sleeved, nude-colored gown with sheer design and sparkling embellishments.

The outfit's fitted silhouette offered a peek at her pointed-toe heels, which matched her elegant style.