2025 Emmy Awards: The White Lotus' Walton Goggins, Ben Stiller and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet — Photos
Hollywood's biggest stars are hitting the red carpet for the 2025 Emmy Awards, which are being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14.
The 77th annual award shows is being hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.
Scroll down to see which celebrities came out for the big show.
Kathy Bates
Hollywood legend Kathy Bates donned a long-sleeved brown gown.
Gayle King
Gayle King stood out in a bright red-orange piece.
Lisa
Actress and BLACKPINK singer Lisa looked gorgeous in a fun pink dress that had a voluminous behind.
Owen Cooper
Adolescence lead Owen Cooper smiled for the cameras at his first Emmy Awards show. At just 15 years old, he's the youngest nominee ever in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie posed in a cream suit and pointed-toe red heels.
Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners
The White Lotus' Walton Goggins and his wife, Nadia Conners, matched in black and white ensembles.
Patricia Arquette
Severance star and Outstanding Supporting Actress nominee Patricia Arquette wore a dark tie-dye look and arm gloves.
Justine Lupe
Justine Lupe from Nobody Wants This turned heads in sequined see-through dress.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
Severance head honcho Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, looked happier than ever on the carpet together after reuniting following a temporary separation a few years ago.
Chloë Sevigny
Chloë Sevigny wore a unique black gown with a high slit.
Hannah Einbinder
Hannah Einbinder looked picture perfect in a silver and black patterned dress.
Sam Nivola
Actor Sam Nivola wore a colorful patterned vest underneath his cropped tuxedo coat, which featured a long train.
Paul W Downs
Actor and producer Paul W. Downs rocked a cropped suit jacket.
Noah and Sara Wyle
The Pitt's Noah Wyle and his wife, Sara, had a glamorous date night at the awards show.
Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski
Shrinking's Jason Segel wore a reddish-brown look while his fiancée, Kayla Radomski, stunned in a strapless black number.