2025 Emmy Awards: The White Lotus' Walton Goggins, Ben Stiller and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet — Photos

emmys red carpet update pp
Sept. 14 2025, Published 7:13 p.m. ET

Hollywood's biggest stars are hitting the red carpet for the 2025 Emmy Awards, which are being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14.

The 77th annual award shows is being hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Scroll down to see which celebrities came out for the big show.

Kathy Bates

Photo of Kathy Bates
Source: CBS

Hollywood legend Kathy Bates donned a long-sleeved brown gown.

Gayle King

Photo of Gayle King
Source: CBS

Gayle King stood out in a bright red-orange piece.

Lisa

Photo of Lisa
Source: CBS

Actress and BLACKPINK singer Lisa looked gorgeous in a fun pink dress that had a voluminous behind.

Owen Cooper

Photo of Owen Cooper
Source: CBS

Adolescence lead Owen Cooper smiled for the cameras at his first Emmy Awards show. At just 15 years old, he's the youngest nominee ever in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.

Gwendoline Christie

Photo of Gwendoline Christie
Source: CBS

Gwendoline Christie posed in a cream suit and pointed-toe red heels.

Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners

Photo of Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners
Source: CBS

The White Lotus' Walton Goggins and his wife, Nadia Conners, matched in black and white ensembles.

Patricia Arquette

Photo of Patricia Arquette
Source: mega

Severance star and Outstanding Supporting Actress nominee Patricia Arquette wore a dark tie-dye look and arm gloves.

Justine Lupe

Photo of Justine Lupe
Source: CBS

Justine Lupe from Nobody Wants This turned heads in sequined see-through dress.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Photo of Ben Still and Christine Taylor
Source: CBS

Severance head honcho Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, looked happier than ever on the carpet together after reuniting following a temporary separation a few years ago.

Chloë Sevigny

Photo of Chloë Sevigny
Source: cbs

Chloë Sevigny wore a unique black gown with a high slit.

Hannah Einbinder

Photo of Hannah Einbinder
Source: CBS

Hannah Einbinder looked picture perfect in a silver and black patterned dress.

Sam Nivola

Photo of
Source: CBS

Actor Sam Nivola wore a colorful patterned vest underneath his cropped tuxedo coat, which featured a long train.

Paul W Downs

Photo of Paul W. Downs
Source: CBS

Actor and producer Paul W. Downs rocked a cropped suit jacket.

Noah and Sara Wyle

Photo of Noah and Sara Wyle
Source: mega

The Pitt's Noah Wyle and his wife, Sara, had a glamorous date night at the awards show.

Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski

Photo of Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski
Source: mega

Shrinking's Jason Segel wore a reddish-brown look while his fiancée, Kayla Radomski, stunned in a strapless black number.

