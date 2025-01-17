Ben Stiller Is 'So Grateful' to Be Back Together With Wife Christine Taylor After Yearslong Separation: 'It Was the Right Thing'
Ben Stiller can't help but gush over his wife, Christine Taylor, after their nearly 25-year marriage made it through the hardest of times.
During a Thursday, January 16, appearance on The View, the famed actor, 59, reflected on his rollercoaster ride of a relationship with his Zoolander costar almost five years after they reconciled during the COVID-19 pandemic following the couple's 2017 separation.
"I think we both wanted it," Stiller — who shares daughter Ella, 22, and son Quinlin, 19, with Taylor, 53 — stated of himself and his wife.
He noted: "In a relationship — we’ve been married for 25 years — you have to work at it. COVID happened and we all got in a house together with our family. I’m grateful. I’m so grateful we’re back together."
While some separated spouses or exes shouldn't give their relationship another chance because it's "not the right thing," Stiller explained for him and Taylor, "it was the right thing."
Rekindling his romance with Taylor has only made them stronger, as Stiller and his wife now know they can overcome adversity.
"Now, every day that we’re together, we do not take for granted. I know I don't," the Tropic Thunder actor added. "Because you know it could go away. That, to me, is the gift [of] our relationship is that we have that every day. I’m so happy that we’re [back together]."
As OK! previously reported, Stiller opened up about how they saved their marriage while speaking with The New York Times earlier this month.
"When we separated, it was just having space to see what our relationship was, what my life felt like when we weren’t in that relationship, how much I loved our family unit," Stiller admitted in his interview published Saturday, January 11. "It was like three or four years that we weren’t together but we always were connected."
"In my mind, I never didn’t want us to be together," he said. "I don’t know where Christine was, you’d have to ask her, but COVID put us all together in the same house."
"It was almost a year of living in the same house before we were actually together," he recalled of his family's time during quarantine in 2020. "But I’m so grateful for it, and I think not that many people do come back together when they separate."
"There’s nothing like that, when you come back," The Secret Life of Walter Mitty actor expressed. "You have so much more appreciation for what you have, because we know we could not have it."