2026 Oscars: Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and More Dazzle on the Red Carpet — Photos

The 98th annual Academy Awards are taking place at the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The biggest night in Hollywood has arrived!

On Sunday, March 15, stars flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2026 Oscars, which will be hosted by Conan O'Brien. The comedian hosted the Academy Awards for the first time in 2025.

Scroll down to see your favorite stars on the red carpet.