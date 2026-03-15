2026 Oscars: Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and More Dazzle on the Red Carpet — Photos
March 15 2026, Published 6:54 p.m. ET
The biggest night in Hollywood has arrived!
On Sunday, March 15, stars flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2026 Oscars, which will be hosted by Conan O'Brien. The comedian hosted the Academy Awards for the first time in 2025.
Scroll down to see your favorite stars on the red carpet.
GOLDIE HAWN and KATE HUDSON
Goldie Hawn and her daughter, Kate Hudson, made for one gorgeous duo on the carpet. While Hawn went for a black gown and matching arm gloves, her mini-me dropped jaws in a shiny pale green dress.
ALICIA SILVERSTONE
Alicia Silverstone dazzled in a strapless black and white gown, which she accessorized with arm gloves.
KRISTEN WIIG
Kristen Wiig looked elegant in a black patterned dress.
DEMI MOORE
Demi Moore turned heads in a feathered piece.
ELLE FANNING
Best Supporting Actress nominee Elle Fanning was all smiles in a white and silver gown.
BARBIE FERREIRA
Euphoria alum Barbie Ferreira showed off her slimmed down frame in a royal blue dress.
ROSE BYRNE
Best Actress nominee Rose Byrne stunned in a strapless black gown that was embroidered with a floral pattern.
TAMRON HALL
Talk show star Tamron Hall stepped out in a beige number that featured dramatic shoulder details.
CHASE INFINITI
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One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti looked gorgeous in a ruffled lavender dress.
BELLA THORNE
Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne wowed in a semi-sheer black dress.
MISTY COPELAND
Ballerina Misty Copeland rocked a unique piece that had a black blazer on top with a cream skirt on the bottom.
FELICITY JONES
Felicity Jones wore a pastel frock that featured a tulle bottom.
RENATE REINSVE
Actress Renate Reinsve hit the carpet in a bright red dress that featured a thigh-high slit.
MARLEE MATLIN
Oscar winner Marlee Matlin flashed a smile in a navy ensemble.
AMEILA DIMOLDENBERG
Comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg kept it classic in a strapless black number.
MCKENNA GRACE
Mckenna Grace looked like a princess in a baby pink dress that featured a long train.
ARDEN CHO
KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho turned heads in a voluminous bright green piece.