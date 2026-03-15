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2026 Oscars: Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and More Dazzle on the Red Carpet — Photos

Photos of Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Elle Fanning and Demi Moore
Source: MEGA;ABC

The 98th annual Academy Awards are taking place at the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

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March 15 2026, Published 6:54 p.m. ET

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The biggest night in Hollywood has arrived!

On Sunday, March 15, stars flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2026 Oscars, which will be hosted by Conan O'Brien. The comedian hosted the Academy Awards for the first time in 2025.

Scroll down to see your favorite stars on the red carpet.

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GOLDIE HAWN and KATE HUDSON

resizedoscars red carpet kate hudson goldie hawn abc
Source: ABC

Goldie Hawn and her daughter, Kate Hudson, made for one gorgeous duo on the carpet. While Hawn went for a black gown and matching arm gloves, her mini-me dropped jaws in a shiny pale green dress.

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ALICIA SILVERSTONE

oscars red carpet alicia silverstone abc
Source: ABC
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Alicia Silverstone dazzled in a strapless black and white gown, which she accessorized with arm gloves.

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KRISTEN WIIG

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Source: ABC

Kristen Wiig looked elegant in a black patterned dress.

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DEMI MOORE

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Source: ABC

Demi Moore turned heads in a feathered piece.

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ELLE FANNING

oscars red carpet elle fanning mega
Source: MEGA

Best Supporting Actress nominee Elle Fanning was all smiles in a white and silver gown.

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BARBIE FERREIRA

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Source: ABC

Euphoria alum Barbie Ferreira showed off her slimmed down frame in a royal blue dress.

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ROSE BYRNE

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Source: ABC

Best Actress nominee Rose Byrne stunned in a strapless black gown that was embroidered with a floral pattern.

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TAMRON HALL

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Source: ABC

Talk show star Tamron Hall stepped out in a beige number that featured dramatic shoulder details.

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CHASE INFINITI

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resizedoscars red csrpet chase infinit abc
Source: ABC

One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti looked gorgeous in a ruffled lavender dress.

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BELLA THORNE

oscars red carpet bella thorne abc
Source: ABC

Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne wowed in a semi-sheer black dress.

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MISTY COPELAND

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Source: ABC

Ballerina Misty Copeland rocked a unique piece that had a black blazer on top with a cream skirt on the bottom.

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FELICITY JONES

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Source: MEGA

Felicity Jones wore a pastel frock that featured a tulle bottom.

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RENATE REINSVE

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Source: ABC

Actress Renate Reinsve hit the carpet in a bright red dress that featured a thigh-high slit.

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MARLEE MATLIN

oscars red carpet marlee martin
Source: MEGA

Oscar winner Marlee Matlin flashed a smile in a navy ensemble.

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AMEILA DIMOLDENBERG

oscars red carpet amelia dimoldenberg mega
Source: MEGA

Comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg kept it classic in a strapless black number.

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MCKENNA GRACE

oscars red carpet mckenna grace abc
Source: ABC

Mckenna Grace looked like a princess in a baby pink dress that featured a long train.

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ARDEN CHO

oscars red carpet arden cho abc
Source: ABC

KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho turned heads in a voluminous bright green piece.

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