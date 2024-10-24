4 Unexpected Perks of Matching Family Christmas Pajamas, According to PatPat
For many households, ordering a set of matching family Christmas pajamas has become a favorite tradition of the holiday season, providing a fun way to get into the festive spirit.
But as Albert Wang, CEO of PatPat, a company that creates matching family outfits, such as Christmas pajamas, explains, there are many unexpected perks that come with ordering a matching set of pajamas for the entire family. Here’s a closer look at how matching Christmas pajamas can make the holiday season even more enjoyable for you and your loved ones.
1. Holiday Photo Outfits Sorted
An estimated 73% of Americans send Christmas cards each year — but finding the right photo opportunity can be easier said than done. It’s not just figuring out the right background and ensuring that everyone looks happy for the picture. Quite often, one of the hardest parts is finding festive, coordinating outfits for the entire family.
As Wang explains, however, “Matching family Christmas pajamas are the perfect solution for your Christmas card photos. They check all the boxes — they give your family a cheery, festive look, they are easy to coordinate, and you only have to make a single purchase to get all the clothing you need for the card. It’s a quick and easy way to get everything set up for your family Christmas photo while allowing your family’s personality to come through.”
Of course, such photos aren’t just great for sending out Christmas cards or posting social media updates. With time, the photos can become memorable keepsakes for your family; a nostalgic reminder of past Christmases and how much everyone has grown over the years.
2. Promote Family Bonding
For 70% of Americans, spending time with family and friends is one of the biggest reasons they look forward to celebrating Christmas. The extended time together as a family when everyone is off school and work can (and should) be a time to promote family bonding and help you build stronger relationships with each other. Wang believes that matching family Christmas pajamas can be an excellent way to promote bonding and unity.
“Wearing matching pajamas is a fun and easy way to encourage togetherness,” he says.
“It doesn’t matter what other Christmas activities you are all participating in — be it exchanging gifts, watching a favorite movie or decorating cookies. Wearing matching family pajamas while you do so can help remind you of the special connection you share as a family. As this becomes a part of your holiday traditions, it can become something that everyone looks forward to as a shared experience during the Christmas season.”
With matching options available for adults, children, teenagers and even pets, it’s easy to get everyone involved.
3. Easy Gifting Option
In many households, finding the right gifts for every member of the family can be one of the most stressful parts of Christmas. Parents typically purchase multiple gifts for each child, as well as their spouse. This may require several trips to the store or online shopping excursions.
With matching Christmas pajamas, however, you can take care of one gift for all of your family members in a single purchase. “Matching family Christmas pajamas can become a favorite gift for your family members, especially when they become a consistent tradition that happens each year,” Wang says.
“Each year, you can surprise and delight your family with a fun new pajama design. This takes some of the pressure off of holiday shopping, because you have one item that you can consistently count on getting.”
Christmas pajamas are also relatively affordable compared to other gifting options, which can help keep your holiday shopping budget on track.
4. Relax Mode
Despite the festive, celebratory scenes that most people associate with Christmas, there is no denying that the holidays can become stressful for many. In fact, the American Psychological Association reports that 41% of U.S. adults say their stress increases during the holidays, while 43% say that holiday-related stress keeps them from being able to fully enjoy the holidays.
“When you’re feeling stressed and overwhelmed, slipping into your matching Christmas pajamas can be a surprisingly effective way to get into a more relaxed state,” Wang says.
“Staying in your pajamas means you’re not rushing to get dressed for an event or worried about getting things done. It can be a helpful reminder to slow down, relax and focus on enjoying quality time with your loved ones. Shifting your focus in this way can make Christmas much more enjoyable.”
Staying in your pajamas can also help counter the sense of perfectionism that can sometimes contribute to a stressful holiday mindset. A more laid back approach can make the season more pleasant and less stressful.
Make the Most of Matching Christmas Pajamas
As Wang’s insights reveal, matching family Christmas pajamas can bring a wide range of perks to your holiday planning and celebrations. By making matching Christmas pajamas a key part of your holiday traditions, you can enjoy a more festive atmosphere, while also making several other Christmas-related events and activities easier to manage.
By having your family wear matching pajama sets throughout the season, the whole month of December can become merry and bright.