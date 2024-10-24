4 Unexpected Perks of Matching Family Christmas Pajamas, According to PatPat

1. Holiday Photo Outfits Sorted

An estimated 73% of Americans send Christmas cards each year — but finding the right photo opportunity can be easier said than done. It’s not just figuring out the right background and ensuring that everyone looks happy for the picture. Quite often, one of the hardest parts is finding festive, coordinating outfits for the entire family.

As Wang explains, however, “Matching family Christmas pajamas are the perfect solution for your Christmas card photos. They check all the boxes — they give your family a cheery, festive look, they are easy to coordinate, and you only have to make a single purchase to get all the clothing you need for the card. It’s a quick and easy way to get everything set up for your family Christmas photo while allowing your family’s personality to come through.”

Of course, such photos aren’t just great for sending out Christmas cards or posting social media updates. With time, the photos can become memorable keepsakes for your family; a nostalgic reminder of past Christmases and how much everyone has grown over the years.