NEWS 5 AI-Powered Tools Every Social Media Marketer Needs in 2024

Social media has become an integral part of marketing; it shows how brands are presented on the web. Rarely will you find any brand that doesn't have a social media presence. However, social media marketers generally go short on ideas as there are a lot of things to test and try. This is where AI tools jump in. In this AI-driven world (we can say that), these tools are streamlining the process of automating and creating new ideas and content for marketers. In this blog post, we'll explore 5 of the most used tools by social media marketers—or tools they should consider using if they haven't already. Let’s dive in directly.

Tool 1: Slazzer—AI Background Remover Tool

Slazzer is an AI-driven background remover tool. It is designed to automate the background removal process. It uses advanced AI algorithms to remove background from the image in seconds. Why it's essential: High-quality visuals are important to capture attention on social media, so Slazzer helps marketers create images that are polished for various use cases like social media posts, e-commerce listings (which support batch processing too), and promotional materials. How to use it: You can simply drag and drop the image to the Slazzer web app, as you drop the image, the AI will remove the background and will give you a high-quality image. You can edit further, like changing the background, brushing, or removing some extra parts. Benefits for Marketers: Slazzer reduces the time and money spent on background removal and on designers who do manual work (on Photoshop). This helps marketers focus on marketing rather than designing.

Tool 2: Canva—AI Graphic Design Assistant

Canva is the most popular graphic design tool on the market; if you don't know about it, are you a marketer seriously? Canva has integrated AI into its platforms that help you with some crazy image editing capabilities, help you with layout suggestions, and obviously create visually appealing content. Why it’s essential: It has a good and simple UI; it simplifies the process of designing social media graphics, ads, promotional content, etc. Anyone can use it. How to use it: Signup at Canva, select what you want to create (Poster, Instagram ad, YT banner, etc.), select any template, and get your hands going. Benefits for marketers: As Canva has easy-to-use templates and gives you AI-enhanced suggestions, it increases productivity and makes you creative.

Tool 3: Lumen5—AI-Powered Video Creation

Lumen5 is an AI tool that converts text and articles into videos that are engaging. It automates the process of video production, so marketers don't have to go through the tedious video creation process. Why it’s essential: Everyone is hooked on the 30- and 60-second Instagram reels and TikToks. As videos are more engaging, Lumen5 helps marketers capitalize on this trend by converting written content to good videos. How to use it: You can share blog posts or any other form of written content into the Lumen5 dashboard, which will generate short and engaging videos automatically with relevant visuals and text. Benefits for marketers: Marketers don't need to rely on video editors or a full production team for making small videos; this tool will help create production-ready videos in very minimal time.

Tool 4: Hootsuite—AI-Driven Social Media Management

Hootsuite is a comprehensive social media engagement platform that helps marketers with social media analytics and scheduling. It makes connecting and managing multiple social media accounts simple from a single dashboard. Why it’s essential: It automates the scheduling tasks and uses AI to suggest the best time based on audience engagement patterns. It will also help you in automating the messaging and content ideas too. How to use it: You can setup the posts in advance using it's scheduling feature and monitor the campaigns side by side through the analytics. dashboard. You can integrate it's other subtools like OwlyWriter, Engagement, etc. with your campaigns. Benefits for marketers: Helps you save time on content posting so you can create more content. Provides you valuable and detailed insights on the posts. With this data-driven approach, marketers can adjust their strategies.

Tool 5: ChatGPT—AI Content Generation

ChatGPT is a NLP model; most of the tools mentioned above are powered by its API. It helps users generate written content in seconds. From brainstorming to drafting social media content to simplify the tone. Why it’s essential: Marketers test and try multiple things, so ChatGPT helps in producing content rapidly; after giving a glance and editing a bit, the content is ready to go. How to use it: Head over to chatgpt.com, input a specific topic or keywords, write a good prompt, and done. It will generate some relevant copy, captions, or even full articles, understanding your prompt. Benefits for marketers: ChatGPT saves time on generating content; content quality sometimes can be low, but tweaking a little is all it requires. It is an invaluable tool for saving some time on doing manual edits and generating more.