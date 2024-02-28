5 Exciting Gaming Trends From Early 2024

What other gaming trends are also hitting big in early 2024?

The gaming industry is also currently being shaped by many other trends, such as the mass adoption of blockchain networks, NFTs, and in-game cryptocurrency payments.

The game worlds and metaverses are getting bigger, better, and more visually stunning than ever, with photo-realistic levels of image fidelity thanks to the Unreal 5 engine and other cutting-edge game engines. Real-time ray-tracing games are also making game worlds more realistic.

Additionally, virtual worlds like the metaverse are becoming more popular with gamers thanks to things like in-game concerts, better VR gaming apps, and other VR entertainment apps that let you do everything from shopping online to meeting up with friends to exercising, visiting iconic locations on the planet such as the Pyramids of Giza and the Great Wall of China.

People can explore vast digital worlds, create their own digital avatars, and do so much more to escape the mundaneness of their physical reality.

Mobile gaming from smartphones and other handheld gaming devices, such as the Steam Deck, has also been popular in early 2024 as more people than ever move away from console gaming to playing from the convenience of a mobile/handheld device.

Retro gaming and remakes of older hit titles in higher definition are also making a comeback, from Space Invaders to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.