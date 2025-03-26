5 Famous Faces With Interesting Hobbies
Many of us dream of one day being rich and famous, thinking of the glamorous and exciting lifestyles they must all lead. But how many of us consider what celebrities get up to in between filming movies, recording albums, or attending red-carpet events?
We look at some of the most interesting hobbies that celebrities have taken up to keep themselves entertained and out of trouble when they aren’t doing what they are famous for.
1. Drake
Drake is known for being one of the biggest names in music, but when he isn’t touring or recording he likes nothing more than betting on sporting events.
Being able to access the best betting sites on the move has helped him find good odds on a selection of markets no matter where he is.
He has enjoyed some big wins as well, including more than $1 million in the 2023 Super Bowl and hundreds of thousands betting on the UFC and NFL accumulators. He might not have enjoyed this year's Super Bowl though, regardless of results with the Kendrick Lamar using the half-time show to aim shots at his rival.
2. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie has been known to march to the beat of a different drum, and her hobby does nothing to dispel these notions.
The famous actress is a knife collector and handler and has been since she was younger and discovered her passion when visiting a Renaissance fair. As well as being able to handle knives efficiently, she is also a talented knife thrower.
3. Steve Martin
Steve Martin has been entertaining fans for decades with comedy shows and movies that showcase his talents. Most recently he joined Martin Short and Selena Gomez in the hit show 'Only Murders in the Building'. Those new to the 79-year-old's talents might be surprised to discover that he is an excellent banjo player.
Occasionally incorporating his skill into his sets, he also released an album in 2009 called The Crow: New Songs for the 5-String Banjo, which featured musical legends including Dolly Parton, Earl Scruggs, and Mary Black to name a few.
4. Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman is best known for his role as the gruff and irritable Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation. In this, he plays a man’s man who is all about respect, and privacy and has a healthy respect for woodwork.
In real life, he shares the same affinity for woodwork and has his own workshop. His love of working with his hands came from his father, who in turn was taught by his father.
5. Jack White
Nick Offerman isn’t the only creative artist out there, with the White Stripes’ Jack White being an accomplished upholsterer. He began an apprenticeship at the age of 15 and had his own shop at 21.
While Third Man Upholstery had to close to allow White to focus on his massive musical career, he continued to keep up with his skills and opened a new, and private branch of his Third Man Upholstery business at his home.