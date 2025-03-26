5 Famous Faces With Interesting Hobbies

1. Drake

Drake is known for being one of the biggest names in music, but when he isn’t touring or recording he likes nothing more than betting on sporting events.

Being able to access the best betting sites on the move has helped him find good odds on a selection of markets no matter where he is.

He has enjoyed some big wins as well, including more than $1 million in the 2023 Super Bowl and hundreds of thousands betting on the UFC and NFL accumulators. He might not have enjoyed this year's Super Bowl though, regardless of results with the Kendrick Lamar using the half-time show to aim shots at his rival.