5 Foolproof Ways To Reboot Your Job Search & Land More Interviews
Introduction
Job searching can be a challenge. From knowing where to look to understanding the important components of what you’re submitting to serve as a first impression, there are a myriad of ways that you can go about the job searching process. Every Google search you make to look up the ‘best ways to earn an interview’ or ‘how to improve your chances for a job’ are going to bring back different (and often contradictory) results. That’s why we’ve curated an article to help you do your best as you compete for the best positions out there.
In a day and age where every market seems to be flooded with applications from job searchers, it can be hard to stand out from the crowd and score an interview. That’s why we’ve talked to some employers about some foolproof ways to reboot your job search and land more interviews. They had some great insight to share to help you navigate this process.
Take a look at what they had to say:
Do Your Research
Doing research into the types of jobs available for people like you can help you apply for the jobs that best fit your skills and qualifications. Knowing the types of jobs you qualify for at this moment can help you plan out your career and professional development goals as well. Exploring a variety of job sites and reading job descriptions thoroughly is a great place to start your research.
“A lot of people make the mistake of applying to jobs that just aren’t going to be a good fit for them and end up feeling disappointed when they don’t hear back,” says Yusuf Shurbaji, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Prismfly. “Employers don’t always have time to respond to every resume or application, but it’s usually pretty clear who is qualified based on experience and their resume content and who is submitting the same resume to dozens of employers just hoping for a callback.”
“Many of us have been in a position where we needed a job immediately to be able to pay bills and get by,” say Michael Baghoomian, CEO of Muscle MX. “However, when that’s the end goal, those resumes can come across as lazy instead of eager to apply. While it’s great to get your resume in as soon as you see a job posted, if you’re not researching the company and customizing your application documents to appeal to the employer, you’re going to look less professional and detail-oriented than the competition.
Communicate Your Qualifications Well
Being transparent and honest about your qualifications is one of the best ways to reboot your job search and land more interviews. If you’re looking to communicate your qualifications clearly, there are some things you can do to make sure you’re not overselling or underselling your qualifications. Most of this seems to come down to the language you’re using and how you’re presenting yourself on a document.
“Avoid using words like ‘advanced’, ‘proficient’, and ‘excellent,’” says Ryan Rottman, Co-Founder and CEO of OSDB Sports. “While these words can be used to describe skills, they’re very vague. Are you advanced when compared to your coworkers? Did you take a test that told you that you had advanced skills in that area? How have you used that skill in a way that makes you more advanced than others? If you’re not giving these other pieces of information I have no idea what those terms mean.”
“Use caution when implementing words or phrases that classify your skill level,” says Omid Semino, CEO and Founder of Diamond Mansion. “Sure, you may have ‘fantastic communication skills,’ but is the standard of excellence the same at your current work environment as it is in another office? There’s no way of knowing. Instead, explain how you’ve used communication skills to achieve a goal, solve a problem, or improve productivity. Give yourself credit for what you know, but don’t exaggerate.”
Use Appropriate Search Terms
Knowing how to search for a job using appropriate search terms can help you reboot your job search and land more interviews. Search terms are the keywords or phrases that you’re using to find a job online. If you’re not typing the right things into the search bar, you won’t be finding the jobs that are most relevant to you.
“There is a time and place to use broad or narrow search terms,” says Sumeer Kaur, CEO of Lashkaraa. “At the beginning of a job search, it’s okay to use broad terms like ‘marketing’, but after you’ve explored some jobs and learned what you’re really looking for, you may start searching for ‘social media marketing intern’ to narrow your search and help you find the jobs you’re more likely to qualify for.”
“Searching for the wrong type of job or in a broad category is going to lead to dead ends and discouragement,” says Brittany Dolin, Co-Founder of Pocketbook Agency. “If you’re not searching for the right type of job, you’re probably going to find yourself spending too long looking through job descriptions or applying to things that don’t fit your needs.”
Edit Your Resume
Resumes are often the first point of contact with an employer. That being said, it makes sense that this is a component that can help you land more interviews by helping you reboot your job search and application process. As you’re job searching, it helps to be on the lookout for common keywords, phrases, and skills that are being prioritized in the jobs you’re looking at. Customize your resume using these components to help yourself score an interview. “It’s often very clear who has written a resume for a specific job compared to those who simply submit a generic resume of skills or experiences that haven’t been tailored to explain how those things have prepared them for the job,” says Karim Hachem, VP of eCommerce at Maxine of Hollywood. “If you can’t take the time to customize your resume and market yourself well, why should the employer take the time to interview you?”
“Doing some editing to your resume between applications can dramatically increase the chances that you’ll land more interviews during the job searching process,” says Ian Heyman, Founder of Male Drip Protection. “An employer should be able to tell which job you’re applying for and why before they even reach the second half of the document. Your bullet points and content should make them want to interview you by providing descriptive content in an organized manner that aligns with the job description.”
Incorporate Company Values Into Your Cover Letter
Your cover letter is another important part of the job searching and application process that helps encourage employers to interview you. Many people mistake the cover letter for an opportunity to provide a narrative format of their skills and experience. However, our employers had other thoughts about this. “People want to see new information on your cover letter,” says Jae Pak, Founder of Jae Pak MD Medical. “They want to know what drew you to that specific company and what you feel connected with. A paycheck only offers so much motivation—why do you see this job fulfilling your needs? Focus on those things rather than your experience. Remember: they already have your resume, so they don’t need you to repeat everything on your cover letter. Instead, show them what you’ve learned and how you’re going to use it in the position you’re applying for.”
“You’re more likely to get a response from a potential employer if you’ve written a great cover letter,” says Melanie Bedwell, E-commerce Manager of OLIPOP. “Let them know who you are and what your values are by connecting them to the vision of the company. They want to hear what makes you passionate about this career and learn more than what you have on your resume; this is what can really make you stand out from the crowd.”
Conclusion
In conclusion, rebooting your job search to land more interviews doesn’t have to take a ton of time or effort. Being intentional about things like your resume and cover letter content can go a long way. Make sure you’re reading that job description thoroughly and understanding who the company is before customizing your application documents for each job.
It’s also a good idea to do research and explore job searching terms before you start submitting applications. Make sure you’re aware of your qualifications and they’re appropriate for the job you’re looking for as well. Knowing how to look for jobs and what jobs you might be interested in can lead you to the best opportunities on job boards and company websites.
Hopefully these tips and tricks have helped you explore some options to help improve your chances of landing an interview during the job searching process. Good luck!