5 Inspiring Women in Wellness in 2025

The wellness industry continues to grow as more people look for ways to live healthier, more balanced lives. At the center of this movement are women who live with creativity, care, and commitment to making well-being accessible for all. From lifestyle design to mental health support, these five women are helping shape how wellness looks in 2025.

1. Lauren Friedman Inspires Mindful Being Lauren Friedman is the founder of The Life and the Why Go Project. With a prolific career of 20+ years as an Advertising & Technology professional, Lauren’s life-altering journey of almost 40 years of navigating Complex PTSD and Adrenal Fatigue has fueled her mission to redefine the idea of trauma and healing through a holistic view of wellness. Through initiatives like the HOW-ARE U HEALING™ Revolution, Lauren empowers individuals to alchemize survival into strength, fostering healing through storytelling, connection, and education via innovative, amusing, and authentic wellness programming.

2. Cristina Marie Shares Beauty from Within Christina, co-founder of Everbella, turned her health struggles into a mission to help women worldwide. After dealing with skin problems and fatigue at a young age, she developed a supplement that restored her health and confidence. Today, her company offers micelle liposomal supplements that support skin, hair, nails, and energy levels. Inspired by her grandmother’s lessons on self-acceptance and inner beauty, Christina encourages women to feel strong and radiant from the inside out. Her work reminds you that self-care can begin with nutrition.

3. Dr. Jessica Papa Empowers Through Integrative Care Dr. Jessica Papa, founder of Arancia Physical Therapy, combines physical therapy expertise with a whole-body approach to health. Known as Dr. Jess, she specializes in chronic pain, pelvic health, and postpartum recovery. Her passion stems from personal experiences with family members who struggled with mobility and dignity later in life. At Arancia, she focuses on addressing the root causes of pain while teaching patients how to understand and care for their own bodies. Her Conquer Incontinence Course offers compassionate online support for women seeking confidence and control over pelvic health.

4. Dr. Deena Moustafa Builds Support for Behavioral Health Dr. Deena Moustafa, founder and CEO of GoBehavioral, is impacting behavioral health care with a focus on compassion and inclusivity. Her practice provides evidence-based autism support in homes, schools, and clinics while celebrating each child’s strengths. Dr. Moustafa also created CozyIno. It’s a line of sensory-friendly clothing designed to reduce discomfort and help children feel more at ease. She leads with a human-centered approach by offering services in multiple languages and mentoring future clinicians. Her work highlights the importance of practical tools and emotional support in creating lasting progress.

