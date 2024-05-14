Home > News NEWS 5 Things About Fleet Management Software You Should Know

If your business has a fleet of cars, trucks, SUVs, or other vehicles, keeping track of how workers use the vehicles is essential. You’ll trust that your drivers obey the rules of the road, are mindful of other drivers and pedestrians, and treat the fleet vehicles with respect. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do what you can to ensure good driving practices. The good news is you can learn a great deal about how your employees operate company cars if you roll out fleet management software. It’ll allow you to keep tabs on the vehicular assets and the employees who operate them, whether for company business or personal use. According to MarketsAndMarkets, the fleet management segment was estimated to be worth $28.6 billion last year and is on pace to reach $55.6 billion by 2028. It adds that such applications are vital for helping companies adhere to regulations since they help track and optimize fuel usage, encourage eco-friendly driving behaviors, and plan regular maintenance to keep vehicles up to code. Continue reading to see five things about fleet management software you should know about.

Article continues below advertisement

1. Prevent Vehicle Theft According to one source, north of 1 million vehicles were stolen in the U.S. in 2022. That was up around 6.8% year-over-year. While a fleet management solution can help you track down a stolen fleet vehicle, it can also help you identify if anyone is stealing fuel from your vehicles. Fleet management software can keep tabs on fuel economy so that your business can identify signs that someone may be stealing fuel -- whether an employee or someone else. The right solution will deter theft and help you identify theft if it occurs.

2. Monitor and Improve Driver Performance When employees operate company vehicles, you must stay on top of their on-road performance. And that's possible through fleet management software. If drivers are speeding, idling excessively, driving aggressively, braking harshly, or taking needlessly indirect routes, you can find out by checking the data. You can use the data to inform drivers of their performance so they can improve in the areas they're lacking. Moreover, drivers will know that their behind-the-wheel behavior is trackable. That’ll encourage them to adopt better driving habits.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Optimize Routes Another reason to get fleet management software is route optimization capabilities. And the more vehicles and customers your company has and serves, respectively, the better. With fleet management software, your business can ensure drivers are assigned duties based on the most efficient routes. Instead of having a driver go from one end of the city to another, you can see where drivers are and assign duties based on where drivers are at any given time. In addition to helping to get things done faster, fleet management software will reduce gas expenditures since drivers will take the most efficient routes to get to and from their destinations.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Increase Customer Satisfaction When your business can track where drivers are at any given time, you can provide a more accurate estimated time of arrival. Rather than telling customers they can expect their delivery sometime during regular business hours, you can inform them precisely when to expect their delivery. Customers will be happier since accurate time estimates mean they won't have to cancel other appointments during the day while waiting around. They'll know when they can expect the delivery.

5. Boost Vehicle Lifespan Yet another reason to get a fleet management application is the potential to increase the lifespan of fleet vehicles. When you can keep track of vehicle mileage, oil changes, repairs, and more, you can ensure fleet vehicles are maintained properly. Doing these things will reduce the need for unexpected breakdowns that cause downtime and reduce the longevity of vehicles. As you can see, some advantages come with having fleet management software. It’s an investment that will protect the money spent on business vehicles. And that’s money well spent.