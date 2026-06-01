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50 Cent Savagely Reacts to Baby Mama Daphne Joy's Alleged NSFW Tape With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Photo of 50 Cent, Daphne Joy and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

50 Cent shamed baby mama Daphne Joy for allegedly appearing in a leaked s-- tape with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

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June 1 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

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50 Cent had a brutal response after headlines ignited about an alleged s-- tape involving his baby mama Daphne Joy, Sean "Diddy" Combs and an adult film actor.

The "Just a Lil Bit" rapper, 50, took a screenshot from the viral video and captioned the Sunday, May 31, post, "Free Diddy he has gone through enough being born with no p----. LOL 😆."

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50 Cent Brutally Roasted Sean 'Diddy' Combs

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Photo of 50 Cent blasted Daphne Joy for not taking their son, Sire Jackson, into consideration.
Source: MEGA

50 Cent blasted Daphne Joy for not taking their son, Sire Jackson, into consideration.

The NSFW video, which resurfaced over the weekend, allegedly features Joy, 39, Combs, 56, and adult actor Sly Diggler.

In another Instagram post, the "Candy Shop" artist took direct shots at his ex, with whom he shares son Sire Jackson, and blasted how her actions would affect him.

The upload was a reposted headline that read, "Social Users Reacts to Alleged Footage of Diddy, 50 Cent's BM Daphne Joy & A Male Escort Surfacing Online: 'I'm Side Eyeing Every Chick That Been With Him.'"

"She’s not a victim, SIRE is. can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in L.A. thinks it’s fine," 50 Cent said in the caption.

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Daphne Joy Reacted to NSFW Tape

Photo of Daphne Joy alleged the NSFW video was taped without her consent.
Source: MEGA

Daphne Joy alleged the NSFW video was taped without her consent.

After the video circulated online, Joy posted and deleted a lengthy statement, seemingly addressing the situation by saying she had wanted to "fulfill" her man's "desires" despite "breaking her own boundaries."

"The recent leak was a tape I never consented to being filmed on. I was blackmailed by the person in the video and was threatened that if I didn't give him a lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web," she wrote via her Instagram Stories, per DJ Vlad. "Once I didn't, this person eventually sold this tape to a giant media outlet."

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Daphne Joy Claimed Video Was 'Revenge P---'

Photo of Daphne Joy alleged the NSFW video was a part of an 'extortion scheme.'
Source: MEGA

Daphne Joy alleged the NSFW video was a part of an 'extortion scheme.'

Joy claimed the outlet determined the video was part of an "revenge p--- and extortion scheme," and they ultimately decided not to "broadcast" it.

"It took me all day to find the courage to rewatch my abuse ... having to watch this tape was triggering and painful because only I knew the inner turmoil and pressures of those moments," she continued. "I was not and was never in my right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship."

DJ Vlad Confirmed the Video's Validity

Photo of DJ Vlad previously conducted a video with Sly Diggler, the man in the alleged s-- tape.
Source: MEGA

DJ Vlad previously conducted a video with Sly Diggler, the man in the alleged s-- tape.

Multiple outlets reported that CEO of Vlad TV, DJ Vlad, confirmed the video was authentic, referencing an interview he previously conducted with Diggler.

Diggler previously claimed Combs grabbed his phone and used it to record the entire encounter.

"That video is 100 percent real. I have no idea where it came from... I don't think Sly knows where the leak came from, either," the media personality claimed. "Maybe somebody hacked his phone. I'm not sure... You got a guy that... is compensating for it in all types of extreme ways. Unfortunately, some of those ways are violent."

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