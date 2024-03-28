50 Cent Seeks Full Custody of 12-Year-Old Son From Baby Mama Daphne Joy After She Was Named in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal
50 Cent is preparing to take legal action to obtain full custody of his son Sire after accusations surfaced against his ex-partner Daphne Joy.
The decision comes after Joy was named in a $30 million sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Lil Rod against music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs that alleged she was paid by the producer for sexual favors.
Sources close to the situation told RadarOnline.com that 50 Cent was deeply troubled by the scandalous revelations involving Joy in Lil Rod's lawsuit. This prompted him to take immediate steps to secure full custody of his son, Sire, as a protective measure.
The allegations against Joy have raised serious concerns for 50 Cent regarding the well-being of their child.
An insider told Us Weekly, “Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son.”
The developments leading up to this decision unfolded recently in the legal battle between Lil Rod and Diddy. The lawsuit, which centers around allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, took a surprising turn when Joy's name was implicated in the court documents.
These allegations, reportedly related to her past actions, have cast a shadow over her relationship with 50 Cent and their co-parenting arrangement.
The rapper and the 37-year-old model dated from 2011 to 2012 and have a 12-year-old son, Sire. Joy has yet to respond to the allegations.
Lil Rod claimed he was sexually harassed by Diddy while working for him from September 2022 to November 2023.
In his suit, he said, “Throughout his time with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a Producer on the Love album.”
“Mr. Combs required Mr. Jones to record him constantly," he continued. "On several occasions, Mr. Combs took Mr. Jones cellphone and began recording himself. As a result, Mr. Jones has secured HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity.”
Jones said he has “secured irrefutable evidence of” the acquisition and use of ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana and mushrooms.
Diddy's lawyer Shawn Holley released a statement after Lil Rod's lawsuit. She said, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."