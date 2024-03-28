50 Cent Seeks Full Custody of 12-Year-Old Son From Baby Mama Daphne Joy After She Was Named in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal

Lil Rod claimed he was sexually harassed by Diddy while working for him from September 2022 to November 2023.

In his suit, he said, “Throughout his time with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a Producer on the Love album.”

“Mr. Combs required Mr. Jones to record him constantly," he continued. "On several occasions, Mr. Combs took Mr. Jones cellphone and began recording himself. As a result, Mr. Jones has secured HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity.”

Jones said he has “secured irrefutable evidence of” the acquisition and use of ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana and mushrooms.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!