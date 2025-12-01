or
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
50 Cent Will Show Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'True Character' in Documentary as He Believes Disgraced Star's Ex Cassie Ventura 'Is a Victim'

Photo of 50 Cent, Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

50 Cent chose to be involved in the docuseries to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs' behavior won't be accepted in the hip-hop community.

Dec. 1 2025, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Though 50 Cent has feuded with Sean "Diddy" Combs for years, he insisted his involvement as the executive producer on the upcoming docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning isn't personal. Instead, he wants people to see the disgraced star's "true character" and show support for his Diddy's abused ex Cassie Ventura.

The rapper and the doc's director, Alexandria Stapleton, appeared on the Monday, December 1, episode of Good Morning America to chat about the project, which debuts on Netflix on Tuesday, December 2.

50 Cent's Sean 'Diddy' Combs Documentary

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs insisted producing the documentary about disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs isn't personal despite their feud.
Source: @gma/youtube

Sean 'Diddy' Combs insisted producing the documentary about disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'isn't personal' despite their feud.

When 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) was asked what surprised him the most about the doc — which features clips of Combs, 56, talking to his lawyers before his s-- trafficking trial — he replied, "It was surprising that he actually filmed it."

"It was very interesting to watch a man who’s known for his brand," noted Stapleton. "He has a really amazing knack for marketing and all of that, and how he was sort of taking that into account in how he was coming off to the public."

Source: @gma/youtube

50 Cent said the Netflix docuseries shows people Diddy's 'true character' when the cameras are down.

In one eyebrow-raising clip, the Bad Boy Records founder is seen greeting and shaking hands with Harlem, New York, residents, but once he's back in his private car, he complained about needing hand sanitizer.

The father-of-seven said he also needed to "take a bath" after meeting the locals.

"That shows you his character," 50 Cent said of the clip. "What’s the odds you would do that in front of a camera? That’s one of the moments where he forgot he was on tape."

Is the Docuseries Biased?

Sean Diddy Combs

Photo of 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' starts streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, December 2.
Source: mega

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' starts streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, December 2.

GMA's Robin Roberts pointed out that some people think the documentary could be biased due to the rappers' feud, to which the "In Da Club" artist, 50, replied, "What they considering a preexisting beef, for 20 years… [It’s] me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping. It was like a tester. Like, ‘Maybe you’ll come play with me type of thing.’ And… It’s not personal."

Stapleton insisted the piece isn't just meant to highlight the "salacious details" of Combs' life.

"The real goal was to storytell. Not everyone needed to have an allegation to be a part of this project," she added.

50 Cent Shows Support for Cassie Ventura

Photo of Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs dated on and off from 2007 to 2018.
Source: mega

Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs dated on and off from 2007 to 2018.

The duo also mentioned Combs' ex Cassie Ventura, 39, who was abused by Combs and alleged she felt forced to participate in his s-- parties to please him.

"I feel like Cassie’s a victim in all of this," 50 Cent confessed. "She came in… she's like 18, 19 years old, in the very beginning. Over time, [she was] conditioned for it."

Stapleton said the doc will show who "got the benefit of the doubt in the courtroom."

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence in jail on prostitution charges.
Source: mega

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence in jail on prostitution charges.

When asked why he chose to participate in the docuseries, 50 Cent spilled, "If I didn’t say anything, you would interpret it as hip-hop is fine with his behavior. Because there’s no one else being vocal."

As OK! reported, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in jail over two prostitution charges, though he was found not guilty on racketeering and s-- trafficking charges.

