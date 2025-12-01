50 Cent Will Show Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'True Character' in Documentary as He Believes Disgraced Star's Ex Cassie Ventura 'Is a Victim'

Article continues below advertisement

Though 50 Cent has feuded with Sean "Diddy" Combs for years, he insisted his involvement as the executive producer on the upcoming docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning isn't personal. Instead, he wants people to see the disgraced star's "true character" and show support for his Diddy's abused ex Cassie Ventura. The rapper and the doc's director, Alexandria Stapleton, appeared on the Monday, December 1, episode of Good Morning America to chat about the project, which debuts on Netflix on Tuesday, December 2.

50 Cent's Sean 'Diddy' Combs Documentary

Source: @gma/youtube Sean 'Diddy' Combs insisted producing the documentary about disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'isn't personal' despite their feud.

When 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) was asked what surprised him the most about the doc — which features clips of Combs, 56, talking to his lawyers before his s-- trafficking trial — he replied, "It was surprising that he actually filmed it." "It was very interesting to watch a man who’s known for his brand," noted Stapleton. "He has a really amazing knack for marketing and all of that, and how he was sort of taking that into account in how he was coming off to the public."

Source: @gma/youtube 50 Cent said the Netflix docuseries shows people Diddy's 'true character' when the cameras are down.

In one eyebrow-raising clip, the Bad Boy Records founder is seen greeting and shaking hands with Harlem, New York, residents, but once he's back in his private car, he complained about needing hand sanitizer. The father-of-seven said he also needed to "take a bath" after meeting the locals. "That shows you his character," 50 Cent said of the clip. "What’s the odds you would do that in front of a camera? That’s one of the moments where he forgot he was on tape."

Is the Docuseries Biased?

Source: mega 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' starts streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, December 2.

GMA's Robin Roberts pointed out that some people think the documentary could be biased due to the rappers' feud, to which the "In Da Club" artist, 50, replied, "What they considering a preexisting beef, for 20 years… [It’s] me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping. It was like a tester. Like, ‘Maybe you’ll come play with me type of thing.’ And… It’s not personal." Stapleton insisted the piece isn't just meant to highlight the "salacious details" of Combs' life. "The real goal was to storytell. Not everyone needed to have an allegation to be a part of this project," she added.

50 Cent Shows Support for Cassie Ventura

Source: mega Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs dated on and off from 2007 to 2018.

The duo also mentioned Combs' ex Cassie Ventura, 39, who was abused by Combs and alleged she felt forced to participate in his s-- parties to please him. "I feel like Cassie’s a victim in all of this," 50 Cent confessed. "She came in… she's like 18, 19 years old, in the very beginning. Over time, [she was] conditioned for it." Stapleton said the doc will show who "got the benefit of the doubt in the courtroom."

Source: mega Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence in jail on prostitution charges.