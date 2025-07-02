Sean 'Diddy' Combs Found Not Guilty of Trafficking and Racketeering in Shocking Trial Ending
Sean "Diddy" Combs was shockingly found not guilty of trafficking and racketeering charges after an intense nearly two month federal trial.
The jury declared the disgraced rapper not guilty of count one, the alleged racketeering conspiracy, not guilty of count two, the s-- trafficking of Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and not guilty of count four, the alleged s-- trafficking of his former girlfriend identifying under the pseudonym Jane.
Combs was found guilty, however, of counts three and five — the Mann Act transportation of both Ventura and Jane.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Team Requests Bail
The jury returned to the courtroom to deliver their verdict shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 2, after submitting a note to Judge Arun Subramanian at 9:52 a.m. EST to confirm they had reached a decision on all counts.
After Combs was acquitted of trafficking and running a criminal enterprise, his attorney Marc Agnifilo asked the court to release the Bad Boy Records founder from prison, where he's been held since his arrest in September 2024, until he receives his official sentencing.
Arguing that Combs is no longer charged with s-- trafficking, the defense asked for bail under conditions he's remain at his home in Miami and offered a $1 million bond.
Prosecutors Fight to Keep Rapper Behind Bars
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura's Attorney Says Singer Will 'Continue to Fight' After Rapper Is Found Not Guilty of Trafficking and Racketeering
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Fate Now in Jury's Hands as Trafficking Trial Nears Conclusion
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is the 'Leader of a Criminal Enterprise,' Prosecutors Claim During Trafficking Trial's Chilling Closing Arguments
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The government, however, insisted Combs should remain in prison at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his sentencing.
Prosecutor Maurene Comey informed the judge they are seeking a 20-year maximum sentence for Combs.
The Mann Act of 1910 prohibits the transportation of people across state lines to facilitate s-- crimes and has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine.
The government is likely looking to double the maximum sentence as a result of Combs being found guilty on two counts of Mann Act transportation.
Prosecutors were granted a few hours to write a letter arguing their case to deny Combs bail based on the Mann Act conviction.
Judge Subramanian will collect statements from both the government and defense at 1 p.m.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reacts to Verdict
Combs and his family took the three acquittals as a victory, as the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper prayed on his knees with his head down in a chair after avoiding what could have been a lifelong prison sentence if convicted on the highest charges.
His family stood behind him in court clapping and celebrating, while the defense hugged one another and Combs embraced his lawyer Brian Steel.