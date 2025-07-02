Sean 'Diddy' Combs Found Not Guilty of Trafficking and Racketeering in Shocking Trial Ending

Sean "Diddy" Combs was shockingly found not guilty of trafficking and racketeering charges after an intense nearly two month federal trial.

The jury declared the disgraced rapper not guilty of count one, the alleged racketeering conspiracy, not guilty of count two, the s-- trafficking of Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and not guilty of count four, the alleged s-- trafficking of his former girlfriend identifying under the pseudonym Jane.

Combs was found guilty, however, of counts three and five — the Mann Act transportation of both Ventura and Jane.